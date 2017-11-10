The student councils of NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar Hyderabad and NUJS Kolkata have jointly condemned the state of affairs at NLIU Bhopal that has led to students there protesting against the administration for several days now.
The joint statement reads, including a hashtag of #NationaliseNLUs:
The events transpiring at National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU) in the last few days are greatly distressing. Our support goes out to the students of NLIU who are standing up for fairness and transparency, thereby rejecting administrative arbitrariness and compromises caused by regional interference. The students’ demands are basic, reasonable and completely justified. The alleged acts of the administration, on the other hand, are both discriminatory and reprehensible. Such a state of affairs is highly unbecoming of a premier national institution such as NLIU.
Most of their grievances yet again highlight the common systematic problems that plague National Law Universities (NLUs) presently. Due to their centralized nature and administrative opacity, NLUs have been unable to cope up with evolving global standards of learning and administration.
We, the student bodies of NLSIU, NALSAR and NUJS, have already demanded the status of Institutes of National Importance for NLUs. As NLUs struggle for due importance vis-à-vis comparable institutions of other disciplines, nationalization will enable them to untap their full potential. In absence of uniform academic standards and centralized funding, the disparity within different NLUs themselves is a problem to be reckoned with. Centralization in administration through nationalization of these institutions is the only long-term solution to this problem.
Failure to do so might disrupt entirely the next generation of social-engineers that the National Law School Project was destined to create when it was set up three decades back by Prof. Madhav Menon.
We, the students of NLSIU, NALSAR and NUJS, stand in complete solidarity with our counterparts at NLIU. We respect their courage and sincerely hope it inspires the law school community to stand up against unjust and regressive administration of its future. We look forward to the urgent redressal of their immediate grievances.
1) President
2) Prime Minister
3) Arun Jaitley
4) Law minister (both cabinet and MoS) and law secretary
5) HRD minister (both cabinet and MoS) and HRD secretary.
6) CJI
7) Sugata Bose (the Harvard professor who is an MP and introduced the NLU as INI Bill)
8)Rahul Gandhi: he may be an idiot, but he is the one most likely to publicly respond to troll the govt. Not a bad thing if it makes the govt take notice.
What is the point in explaining to these idiots that AIIMS + the first IITs and IIMs (in Kharagour and Calcutta) were Nehru's vision, that NLSIU Bangalore was supported SM Krishna, that NALSAR was the brainchild of Chandrababu Naidu, that NUJS was the brainchild of Jyoti Basu, that Narasimha Rao and Manmohan liberalised the economy, and that the only thing BJP has done for education is promoting fake medicine like homeopathy and cow urine drinking? Look at the leaked video of SS Singh: he is speaking in Hindi, not even English.
To our middle class, if you beat up some Muslims and show them their place, you are the best.
Hope the voices are heard. We all have issues with the administration that need to be sorted. We cannot be just any other college. We need to finish what we
Our demands for good administration and faculty, good governance has been long pending. We should be recognised as institutes of national importance. Time to finish what is started. We all are important to this country.
To all NLIU students, finish what you have started. Do not give up on free lollypops our director has been offering since years to keep the students quiet. Do not give up on his empty threats he has been making to keep you'll quiet. He is on the back foot now.
All the best to NUJS students fighting their VC over his maladministration.
Hope all this leads to a better future and career to all.
I am really looking forward to see how does the government respond to the top NLU's demands. It is nice that all 4 old NLU's have come together with the same interest in mind. Time for the government and authorities to respond. Next few weeks should be interesting. Knowing this government and how it functions I know nothing will happen soon. Also, heard that SS Singh is well connected with BJP. He will try to pull off some crap. Be strong.
Why don't you get the administration in your respective universities to lobby for it? What difference do you think this statement is going to make without any other added effort? Have you considered asking the IIITs and SPAs what they had to do to be made INIs?
Well done, anyway! We're one step closer to doing nothing meaningful.
What happens to them when they have to stage one in NUJS itself. PIB and his stooges have given enough reasons in the recent past to have one. Reasons as strong or even stronger (read two branches of NUJS) than the NLIU protest. Serious lack of leadership qualities. Unfortunate.
1) unaccountable admin
2) poor faculty
3) inadequate infra
Giving INI status will certainly help remedy some of this.
