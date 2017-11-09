 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

NLIU Bhopal's entire student body is out at its gates in protest since 9am against alleged administrative opacity and arbitrariness on campus, after a failing fourth-year student was passed in an allegedly corrupt manner by the teacher who was evaluating his paper.

According to a letter of complaint addressed by the students to University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman and NLIU general council member Ved Prakash:

In a very recent development, a scandal involving deep rooted corruption was revealed in the University. In a blatant display of arbitrariness, the administration and faculty of the University colluded to pass a student - who was failing by more than 10 marks - on grounds of personal bias. Our college employs a system of coding papers to maintain anonymity and prevent preferential treatment while grading papers, and this instance in particular involved the increment of marks after the papers were decoded, and the professor was aware of the identity of the student. This was an unjustifiable exercise of discretion in an extremely arbitrary manner and when confronted, the professor gave us a flimsy explanation. She claimed that the question had not been evaluated, and thus she had increased 7.5 marks.

The paper to which the alleged scandal relates was of criminal law, confirmed a student participating in the protest.

The student commented: “Discontentment had been brewing for a very long time [but we were not able to protest in this manner because] we have always had an iron administration.”

The student said that they plan to continue the protest until a written assurance of action toward their four main demands - examination reform, a reform in the attendance system, removal of curfews on female students that are more stringent than those on the male students, extension in library timings.

Policemen arrived on campus briefly and asked the students to protest peacefully, but did not interfere with the protest, the student told us.

Summary of grievances

As per the letter to the UGC chairman, the students are demanding redressal of the following:

  • Recurring delays in release of exam results
  • Discrepancy in teaching curricula and non-accountability of teaching timelines
  • Absence of model papers or standardised marking scheme
  • Corrupt practices during re-evaluation
  • Extension of library timings from the current 9pm during weekdays and 6pm during weekends, to atleast 1am and preferable 3am
  • Administrative cooperation in attendance relaxation for special circumstances such as vertebral column injury, multiple fractures, students suffering a fall from multiple floors, among others. The administration has allegedly denied leave in the past for these reasons, according to the letter

NLIU director Prof SS Singh was not reachable for comment.

Read full letter (PDF)

1
Show?
Like +4 Object -1 SS Swing 09 Nov 17, 15:41
S. S. Singh is not worthy of being the principal of a 'sarkari pathshala'. Don't know how he has managed to continue at NLIU uninterrupted.
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 Balwant Sector 24 09 Nov 17, 16:03
He isn't the only one. Most NLUs appear to be facing the same problem;incompetent and undeserving VCs. I have studied under Bimal Patel for 5 years in Gujarat. Just as bad, if not worse. High time the NLU system was overhauled and brought under the purview and administration of the central government.
Reply Report to LI
1.2
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Alumni 09 Nov 17, 20:13
He has big connections in the BJP. He is very close to the CM. We tried something small before and not of this magnitude. But realised that his BJP connection saves him. In fact we did not want him to get a 2nd term. We were very happy with Mr. Balraj Chauhan who unfortunately left us to join RMLNLU. You all are really deprived of knowing what a good quality director is because this guy has warmed the seat. Having people like him with pea sized brain is even bad for the overall development of students. In fact when we tried to protest he threatened the 5th years that he would cancel the placements. So rest were scared of their futures too.

Could he be from an RSS shakha by any chance. One has ruined Mumbai University recently and may be one is let loose on the NLIU campus as a director.
Reply Report to LI
1.2.1
Like +4 Object -0 Not so sure 10 Nov 17, 11:04
With all due respect, I find it hard to digest the fact that Director can 'cancel the placements'. Placements are student driven initiate in NLIU and doesn't involve Director at any level.

No one likes the current Director and all of us want him gone but at least be fair in what you allege.
Reply Report to LI
2
Like +7 Object -0 Down down ss singh 09 Nov 17, 16:16  interesting
SS Singh is a brute. He thinks NLIU is his personal fiefdom.
Situation in NLIU is pathetic. Worst faculty members and an outdated academic curriculum. As an alumnus I feel hurt hearing about this. NLIU now is not even one of the top picks for firms to recruit. Students should also protest against against the sub par recruitments at NLIU over the past few years.
Make NLIU great again
Best of Luck to the students of this once prestigious institution.
Reply Report to LI
2.1
Show?
Like +8 Object -12 NLIU Partner 09 Nov 17, 22:16  controversial
Have to agree. No one really wants to recruit from NLIU. It's only due to a few seniors players like me in Biglaw that NLIU still has an average recruitment.
Reply Report to LI
2.1.1
Voted! +10
-4
A real partner 09 Nov 17, 23:15  interesting
You are really not from NLIU.
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +5 Object -4 Guest 09 Nov 17, 16:25
This is hugely significant, because: a) streets protests (beyond writing letters) were previously restricted to newer, lesser known NLUs, and b) this protest is about faculty quality, rather than infrastructure. Previous NLU protests have treated faculty quality concerns as secondary to infrastructure and hostel issues.

Hopefully, NLUJ and NUJS will follow suit and demand better faculty, then NALSAR, then Big Daddy.
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +2 Object -3 Jawab Do 09 Nov 17, 16:32
Questions for Kian:

1) Why have you been picking on Bimal Patel for every little thing but not reported on such shocking developments at NLSIU,as mentioned in the letter?

2) Why have you gone soft on Rao and the various problems at NLSIU? The government will only wake up to the crisis in legal education if you target the topmost institution in the country.
Reply Report to LI
4.1
Show?
Like +5 Object -2 kianganz 09 Nov 17, 16:49
I'm so confused...

1. The letter doesn't mention NLSIU, it's all about NLIU, no?

2. NLSIU has some issues, but please share something actionable that we can report on, if you think we have missed something. Just saying 'various problems' is not very helpful...

Thanks
Kian
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Voted! +1
-10
Proud of NLIU 09 Nov 17, 18:16
I would wish to condemn mala fide remarks being made against Professor Singh. He is intellectual giant and best administrator in history of NLIU. Only a few donkey students are making noise.
Reply Report to LI
5.1
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Alumni 09 Nov 17, 20:16
Sarcastic?
Reply Report to LI
5.2
Voted! +4
-0
Observer 09 Nov 17, 21:26
SS Singh should join a law firm as library assistant.
Reply Report to LI
5.2.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Useless 09 Nov 17, 23:17
He is useless. Does he know about books to be a library assistant? He is in the wrong profession.
Reply Report to LI
6
Show?
Like +1 Object -2 NLU Stud 09 Nov 17, 18:50
So who said it was just the "lower rung" NLU's who faced such problems?
Reply Report to LI
6.1
Show?
Voted! +18
-15
she 09 Nov 17, 19:54  controversial
NLIU is a "lower rung" NLU
Reply Report to LI
6.1.1
Voted! +14
-10
Alumni 09 Nov 17, 21:24  controversial
Says someone who is insecure and from a lower rung NLU.
Reply Report to LI
7
Show?
Like +0 Object -3 NLIU senior 09 Nov 17, 20:55
Some students of senior batches have not been awarded degree because they refused to give bribe to faculty and examination departement. Rich students are given degree without clearing exams.
Reply Report to LI
7.1
Show?
Like +2 Object -1 Not so sure 10 Nov 17, 11:08
This is absolutely BS. I didn't pay any bribe and still got my degree!
Reply Report to LI
8
Show?
Voted! +3
-5
BJP hater 10 Nov 17, 03:15
Yet again a reputed institution is being ruined by an illiterate BJP-RSS stooge.

I really pity people who still support Modi. As Digvijay Singh and Manish Tewari have rightly said, Modi bhakts are ch******as.

NLUI-ites should hope that Congress wins the next election and Jyotiradtya Scindia becomes CM. Unlike illiterate BJP leaders from MP like Uma Bharti and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, he is young and Ivy-league educated.
Reply Report to LI
8.1
Voted! +12
-1
Not so sure 10 Nov 17, 11:07  interesting
Take your stupid politics out of here. NLIU is not going to be a turf for political mud slinging.
Reply Report to LI
8.2
Show?
Like +1 Object -4 Taj Mansingh 11 Nov 17, 01:00
Your HH Sciandia once lambasted an attendant at Taj for not calling him His Highness - the attendant had called him "Sir".
Reply Report to LI
8.2.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Guest 11 Nov 17, 20:20
Fake news spread by moron BJP bhakt. He never did so. Prove it or LI should delete this comment.
Reply Report to LI
9
Show?
Voted! +2
-0
NLIU Speaks 10 Nov 17, 15:30
Please update the article with the recent developments.

NLIU Students Accuse Director Of Corruption, Sexism, Casteism & Moral Policing; Demand His Resignation
http://www.livelaw.in/nliu-students-accuse-director-corruption-sexism-casteism-demand-resignation/

Follow NLIU Speaks on Facebook for more
Reply Report to LI
9.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 Guest 11 Nov 17, 20:25
Yes Kian Sir, please do it. Sexism and Casteism means this will get the same coverage as other cases and become a national issue, especially as Madhya Pradesh elections are due next year. Please also ask Congress for a comment. The email and mobile phone details of Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh are available publicly (see below):

http://www.mpcongress.org/Organization.aspx?type=MPCC
Reply Report to LI
9.2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 11 Nov 17, 20:31
Here are further shocking details. According to the second link, he basically called a girl student a prostitute ( “Tum jaisi ladkiyan apni sharam izzat bech ke aati hain”)

Shame on BJP-RSS and their stooges.

http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/bhopal-national-law-institute-university-students-director-ss-singh-sexist-remark/1/1087384.html

http://www.freepressjournal.in/bhopal/bhopal-director-indulging-in-moral-policing-making-sexist-comments-allege-students/1168390
Reply Report to LI
9.2.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Not so sure 13 Nov 17, 02:01
Have some shame. The protest is not political in nature and for student's sake don't try to make it one!
Reply Report to LI
10
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 YOLO 13 Nov 17, 00:13
according to this report a BJP MP visited NLIU and raised the matter with the CM. Can LI confirm?


http://www.asianage.com/india/all-india/121117/unrest-in-national-law-institute-university-over-director-remark.html
Reply Report to LI
10.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 NLIU Speaks 13 Nov 17, 16:28
Yes he did. But that does not make the protest political.
Reply Report to LI

