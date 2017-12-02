RIP Vishal Anand

J Sagar Associates (JSA) Delhi partner Vishal Anand has died earlier this morning of cardiac arrest following multiple organ failures, after having been admitted to hospital several weeks ago.

Anand had been promoted to salaried partner at JSA in 2015, after having joined the firm in 2011 from Trilegal, where he had worked for two years.

After graduating from In 2008 he had also worked for Sen Associates, North Delhi Power Limited and Hemant Sahai Associates, as it then was.

JSA senior partner Amit Kapur, in whose team Anand had worked, said: “A real loss... bright young lawyer full of life driven with ambition.”

Anand’s JSA profile stated:

Vishal’s practice ranges from Regulatory to General Corporate Commercial and covers Electricity, Competition and other branches of law. He specializes in Regulatory advisory and Dispute Resolution, and has acquired special insights into matters relating to the Electricity sector. His clients have included electrical power generators, transmission & distribution utilities, electricity traders, state regulatory commission’s bulk consumers and airport operators. Vishal handles different aspects of Dispute Resolution including legal and regulatory appraisal of projects for securing statutory compliances, giving strategic advice and suggesting measures for mitigating regulatory risks, drafting pleadings, briefing counsel, appearing and conducting matters. He has represented a variety of public and private companies before different forums including High Courts, Electricity Regulatory Commissions, Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and the Supreme Court of India. He has also been involved in advising clients, rendering legal opinion on regulatory issues such as issues relating to parallel license, power allocation from a generating company and powers of Regulatory Commissions. He is also Empanelled as Amicus curiae to the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, the apex regulatory authority for electricity in India. Vishal has been practicing law since 2005. Before joining JSA, he was working with Trilegal where he handled several distribution licensees, generating companies and State Electricity Regulatory Commission before various forums.