The board of Axis Bank have announced the approval of its proposal to sell 9% of its stake by raising equity and equity-linked capital on a preferential basis amounting to INR 11,626 crores (USD 1.78 billion) from multiple global and Indian marquee investors, including funds affiliated with Bain Capital, the bank’s promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India and other investors, as reported by MoneyControl and Mint. The proposed investment would be one of the largest private equity investment in the Indian banking sector.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advised and acted as the legal counsel for Axis Bank and was led by the private equity group of their general corporate practice team for all the legal aspects of the transaction. The transaction team was led by executive chairman Shardul Shroff , Mumbai-based regional practice head Raghubir Menon (M&A and PE, General Corporate), partners Abhishek Guha , Yogesh Chande , Anil Kasturi and Nandita Govind , senior associates Ankit Kejriwal and Anwesha Haldar , associates Kanwardeep Kapany , Gaurav Malhotra and Keegan Pavrey along with competition law partner Samir Gandhi .

AZB & Partners acted as the domestic legal counsel to the investor group Bain Capital and others while Kirkland & Ellis represented as the international legal counsel.