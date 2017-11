“Portea Medical has raised series C funding of $26 million led by new investors Sabre Partners and MEMG CDC. Portea’s existing investors Accel, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in this round. Avendus Capital provided financial advisory services to the latest funding round in Portea,” reported MediaNama.

IndusLaw acted for Accel , with a documentation team led by partner Kartik Ganapathy , principal associate Anindya Ghosh , senior associate Aakash Dasgupta and associate Pavani Nath , while the due diligence team included associate Saumya Ramakrishnan and associate Siddhesh Iyer .

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as counsel for MEMG CDC , led by partner Akshay Bhat , and Suvojit Halder, Jacob George.