NUJS Kolkata has offered to help the West Bengal state government set up the 21st and 22nd national law universities (NLU) in India, reported The Telegraph.

NUJS VC Prof Ishwara Bhat told us today that the state government had ratified the proposal to set up two new NLUs in Asansol and Siliguri and “as a premiere institution NUJS will be helping them set it up”.

The NUJS executive council, which had rejected the state law minister and fellow EC member Malay Ghatak’s proposal to set up two new NUJS campuses in Asansol and Siliguri, was of the opinion that two new NLUs modeled on NUJS should be set up in those cities instead, according to The Telegraph.