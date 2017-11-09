Nexus VP Legal Harshita Srivastava returns to NDA

Former Nexus Venture Partners vice president legal Harshita Srivastava has joined Nishith Desai Associates (NDA) in Mumbai to head its venture capital (VC) practice.

A Symbiosis Pune 2009 alumnus, Srivastava is homegrown at NDA, with a break from the firm since July 2015 when she left as senior associate to join Nexus where she was second-in-command after general counsel Arun Madhu.

Madhu joined Nexus as its first GC in 2012 from Phoenix Legal, where he was a principal associate.

Srivastava has led venture capital investment transactions for over 20 companies in India and has assisted in mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships, led legal due diligence, negotiations and execution of investment agreements, according to a comment from NDA.

Srivastava commented: “I owe my entire professional self to NDA. Having worked with NDA right from my internship days to my work life of around 6 years, all that I am today as a professional, I learnt from NDA. Besides the aforesaid, what attracts me the most towards NDA is the firm's culture of promoting learning and development at all levels; the culture of self-discipline and the idea of a flat organization.”

NDA founder Nishith Desai commented: “We are excited to have her back. Once an NDA-ite, always an NDA-ite!”