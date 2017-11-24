Former Vaish Associates indirect tax head Shilpa Sharma, who had left the firm in April, has joined the Inox Group as legal advisor.
She is not a direct part of the in-house legal teams of the group, which has created Sharma’s role as a first of its kind in the group, to consult her on indirect tax matters.
She commented: “It is very interesting, more challenging and something different from what I was doing.”
The Inox group has three companies - Inox Air Products, Inox India and Inox Leisure, each of which has a vice president legal to which that particular company's in-house legal team reports to. Each also has an in-house tax team.
“Most of the important matters is what I will be getting into. I will be a head for indirect tax work, [related] Supreme Court and high court matters for the group company,” she said.
She explained that Inox had created her external advisory role as “certain litigation may have a lot of impact, they are very important cases for the company”.
A GLC Mumbai 1994 alumnus, Sharma was a consultant at EY, in-houser at Marico and associate partner at Paras Kuhad Associates before joining Vaish in 2010.