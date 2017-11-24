Vaish practice head Shilpa Sharma consults for Inox

Former Vaish Associates indirect tax head Shilpa Sharma, who had left the firm in April, has joined the Inox Group as legal advisor.

She is not a direct part of the in-house legal teams of the group, which has created Sharma’s role as a first of its kind in the group, to consult her on indirect tax matters.

She commented: “It is very interesting, more challenging and something different from what I was doing.”

The Inox group has three companies - Inox Air Products, Inox India and Inox Leisure, each of which has a vice president legal to which that particular company's in-house legal team reports to. Each also has an in-house tax team.

“Most of the important matters is what I will be getting into. I will be a head for indirect tax work, [related] Supreme Court and high court matters for the group company,” she said.

She explained that Inox had created her external advisory role as “certain litigation may have a lot of impact, they are very important cases for the company”.

A GLC Mumbai 1994 alumnus, Sharma was a consultant at EY, in-houser at Marico and associate partner at Paras Kuhad Associates before joining Vaish in 2010.