Infy sees GLC-92 Jyoti Pawar succeed NLS-99 Krishnan as deputy GC under Sawhney

Former Economic Laws Practice (ELP) partner and practice head Jyoti Pawar, who went independent last year, has joined Infosys to succeed Gopi Krishnan as deputy general counsel.

The role of deputy GC at the global IT giant has seen its second change within the year, as Pawar replaces NLSIU Bangalore 1999 alumnus Krishnan who had joined the company as deputy GC in January 2017, acting as global GC, only to exit within six months. Krishnan hadjoined WNS Global Services as group GC in June.

Pawar will be reporting to former Wipro GC Inderpreet Sawhney, who took over from Krishnan who was filling in for David Kennedy - the former Infosys global GC who was removed in December 2016.

Pawar was previously also GC at GE Money Financial Services and at Bharti Airtel before ELP had hired her in March 2014 to head its telecommunications, media and technology practice (TMT) in Delhi.

In February 2016 she founded Jyoti Pawar Associates. She qualified as a solicitor in England & Wales in 2003.

She confirmed her joining but declined to comment further when contacted.