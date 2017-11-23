Devdas Baliga, now at Horlicks from Coca Cola

Former vice president legal at The Coca Cola Company Devdas Baliga has joined GlaxoSmithKline company GSK Consumer Healthcare as its executive vice president legal for the India subcontinent.

A Delhi University 1993 law alumnus, Baliga had left the US multinational beverage giant after 10 years in August, as the Economic Times had reported.

As Coca Cola vice president legal since 2012, the territories under him were India and South West Asia, but he had first joined its Indian arm Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages in 2007 as director legal. Before Coca Cola Baliga was also associated with Gillette India and with Indiatimes.

Ish Bali

Coca Cola has meanwhile named its legal team member Ish Bali as director legal to succeed Baliga in taking charge of the same territories as Baliga. Bali has been with the company since 2010 before which he was general counsel at AIG Consumer Finance.

We have reached out to Baliga for comment.

The maker of Horlicks and Boost, GSK Consumer Healthcare is the market leader in India in the health food drinks segment, with a little more than half of the market share.