Mumbai-based mid-market PE firm Gaja Capital has raised INR 85 crores (USD 13 million) in design-led lifestyle venture Chumbak Design in an investment round by subscribing to securities of Chumbak constituting 28.36%, as reported by The Economic Times and VC Circle. Along with Gaja, the round also saw participation from its existing risk capital investors wherein Matrix Partners invested INR 22 crores ($ 3.4 million), while Seedfund invested INR 6 crores ($931k) in the lifestyle brand.

DSK Legal advised and assisted Gaja Capital and was represented by its due diligence team led by associate partner Pritha Jha , senior associates Deepti Sarma and Sanket Jain (PE & MA) and associate Taskeen Hamid , along with the transaction team led by senior associate Rukmini Bose and associates Mayank Mehta and Pooja Khanna .

Rajaram Legal acted and represented for Chumbak Lifestyle and Matrix in the transaction and was led by partners Archana Rajaram and Priyadarshini Sherchan .

PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as the financial advisors in the deal.

This is the Mumbai-based investor’s sixth transaction from its new fund and this investment by Gaja in Chumbak would be completed in two tranches.