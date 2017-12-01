Mumbai-based mid-market PE firm Gaja Capital has raised INR 85 crores (USD 13 million) in design-led lifestyle venture Chumbak Design in an investment round by subscribing to securities of Chumbak constituting 28.36%, as reported by The Economic Times and VC Circle. Along with Gaja, the round also saw participation from its existing risk capital investors wherein Matrix Partners invested INR 22 crores ($ 3.4 million), while Seedfund invested INR 6 crores ($931k) in the lifestyle brand.
DSK Legal advised and assisted
Rajaram Legal acted and represented for
PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as the financial advisors in the deal.
This is the Mumbai-based investor’s sixth transaction from its new fund and this investment by Gaja in Chumbak would be completed in two tranches.
2017-11-03