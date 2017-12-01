 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Mumbai-based mid-market PE firm Gaja Capital has raised INR 85 crores (USD 13 million) in design-led lifestyle venture Chumbak Design in an investment round by subscribing to securities of Chumbak constituting 28.36%, as reported by The Economic Times and VC Circle. Along with Gaja, the round also saw participation from its existing risk capital investors wherein Matrix Partners invested INR 22 crores ($ 3.4 million), while Seedfund invested INR 6 crores ($931k) in the lifestyle brand.

DSK Legal advised and assisted Gaja Capital and was represented by its due diligence team led by associate partner Pritha Jha, senior associates Deepti Sarma and Sanket Jain (PE & MA) and associate Taskeen Hamid, along with the transaction team led by senior associate Rukmini Bose and associates Mayank Mehta and Pooja Khanna.

Rajaram Legal acted and represented for Chumbak Lifestyle and Matrix in the transaction and was led by partners Archana Rajaram and Priyadarshini Sherchan.

PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as the financial advisors in the deal.

This is the Mumbai-based investor’s sixth transaction from its new fund and this investment by Gaja in Chumbak would be completed in two tranches.

