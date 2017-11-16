Ex-Fox London Ajit Mishra joins Rosenblatt

UK firm Penningtons Manches LLP India group co-head Ajit Mishra, has joined London-based Rosenblatt Solicitors as the head of its India group.

Mishra explained: “Rosenblatt looks to assist Indian companies operating or looking to invest in the UK in all aspects of their legal requirements. Equally they seek to assist international clients during their market launch in India through their project management capability.”

The Rosenblatt India group consists of four partners, said Mishra.

The 2002-Delhi University graduate, with a 2005 LLM from Queen Mary University in London, had been a partner at Fox Mandal in London until 2012, then joined Wragge & Co (as it then was) until 2015, and then moved to Penningtons Manches.

Penningtons Manches India practice continues to be headed by London-based partner Rustam Dubash.

We have reached out to Dubash for comment.