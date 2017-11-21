Aditya Chopra, Sameer Jain, Sandeep Bajaj

Pamasis merges with SanAd Legal to form PSL

Pamasis Law Chambers and SanAd Legal have merged to form the 5-partner, 20-lawyer Delhi and Mumbai based law firm PSL.

Pamasis was founded as a boutique litigation and tax advisory firm in 2012 by NLU Jodhpur 2008 alumnus Sameer Jain and his brother Siddharth Jain, a 2006 law alumnus of Lucknow University, and advocate Sandeep Bajaj. Its other partner is Manju Jain.

Mumbai-based sole proprietorship SanAd was founded in 2015 as a litigation and corporate advisory firm by Nirma University 2012 law alumnus Aditya Chopra.

Pamasis partner Bajaj commented in a press note that the primary reason behind the merger is that the two firms already have an existing “working relationship and exceptional understanding” that will help leverage their “joint capabilities” towards their aim to “unlock business opportunities propelling business growth”.

Chopra affirmed the sentiment that an existing working relationship for several years motivated him to align his practice with Pamasis.

The new PSL logo

Jain told us that the PSL next planned to open offices in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad through tie-ups with local advocates in those regions.

PSL will specialise in conflict resolution, arbitration, and corporate/commercial laws, intellectual property, antitrust and competition law, taxation, real estate, land and civil law, according to the press note.