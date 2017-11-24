Shashwat Kumar becomes full partner at Link Legal ILS

Link Legal India Law Services has promoted associate partner Shashwat Kumar to partner.

Kumar is a 2006 University of Delhi graduate, and according to a press release a “key member” in the firm’s project, infrastructure and energy practice:

Shashwat has deep expertise in the Power Sector (Conventional, Renewable and Nuclear) and regularly advises clients on contractual and the regulatory issues including appearing before various electricity commissions and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. He also advises clients in Urban Infrastructure and the Transportation Sector such as Railways and Highways.

He had previously also worked at J Sagar Associates (JSA) and AZB & Partners.