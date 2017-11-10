 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Mumbai-based online lending startup Kissht, operated by OnEMi Technology Solutions has raised Rs 67 crore (USD 10 million) led by China’s Fosun International along with existing investors, venture capital firm Endiya Partners and early-stage investor Ventureast, as reported by VC Circle.

The K Law team acted and represented for the fin-tech startup Kissht and owners OnEMI Technology Solutions, led by partner Sanket Sethia and associate Vwastav Ghosh.

Desai & Diwanji acted as the legal advisor for China based Fosun International, represented by partner Siddharth Mody, senior associate Rahul Deodhar and associate Prerana Chaudhari.

Founded in 2015, Kissht provides collateral-free loans for products such as mobiles, laptops, jewellery, furniture and electronic gadgets. The startup will use the funds to expand its geographic presence across India by planning to get deeper in tier II and tier III cities, fortify its data science capabilities and build its engineering and analytics team.

