“Sumant Sinha-led ReNew Power is making a Rs 1,000-crore acquisition of wind power assets of the KC Thapar Group, helping India’s biggest renewable energy player strengthen its position in the rapidly consolidating sector. ReNew Power will acquire three fully operational plants with a total capacity of 103 megawatts in Andhra Pradesh in one of the biggest deals in renewable energy sector this year, as the market leader shifts its strategy from primarily organic growth to big acquisitions. Re-New Power competed with a dozen Indian and foreign bidders for the assets,” reported the Economic Times.

HSA Advocates advised KC Thapar Group on all aspects of the transaction and was led by managing partner Amitabh Sharma , with partner Harvinder Singh , and principal associate Devika Chadha .

Regulatory advice was handled at HSA by partner Mazag Andrabi , and projects-related aspects by associate partner Akshay Malhotra .

IndusLaw advised ReNew Power , with the transactional documents team being led by (former HSA) partner Navin Syiem , principal associate Divya Varghese , senior associate Rohan Ghosh and associate Kumar Gaurav . The due diligence team included principal associate Divya Varghese , senior associate Rohan Ghosh , associate Niyati Bhatt , associate Shruti Barua and associate Kumar Gaurav .

ReNew general counsel Pranav Singh (also a former HSA partner) managed the transaction in-house.

According to HSA’s press release, the firm “was also involved in conducting the vendor due diligence, handling the bidding process involving around a dozen strategic and financial investors&rdquo.