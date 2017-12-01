Ashok Barimar leaves Jet GC role to become advisor after 18 years at airline

Jet Airways vice-president for aeropolitical, government and international affairs Gautam Acharya has taken over as vice president of legal and regulatory affairs at the airline, reported the Business Standard, as part of a major management reshuffle.

Acharya is taking over control of Jet’s legal department from Ashok Barimar, who had been at Jet Airways for 18 years and is to take the job title of “advisor”, according to the paper. Barimar had started his career in 1974 and had worked in-house at a number of companies before Jet, including Satyam Computers, the Hinduja Group, and Grasim Industries.

As part of the reshuffle at Jet, chief financial officer Amit Agarwal has been named as the deputy chief executive officer.