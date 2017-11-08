NCR-based IP boutique firm, Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys, has promoted senior associate VC Mathews to associate partner.">

Mathews is an alumnus of Symbiosis Law School Pune and has 9 years experience in IP. He also holds an LLM in IP from Queen Mary University of London and has previously worked with IP firms such as IP Gurus, Remfry & Sagar and RK Dewan & Co.

He is also an Adjunct Professor of IP Law in Symbiosis Law School, Noida.

Sujata Chaudhri, who founded Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys in 2014 in Noida, commented in a press release: “My association with Mathews goes back several years. It is a pleasure to have seen him develop into a fine attorney, with great sense of judgment. He comes with impeccable administrative skills and co-shoulders a great part of my responsibilities in managing the firm. I am thrilled at his promotion, and wish him many long years with the firm.”

The firm now consists of 20 professionals.