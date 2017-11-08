HSA partner Ajoy Halder sets up skinny new firm with foreign focus

HSA Advocates partner Ajoy Halder has left the firm last month to set up start-up law firm Halder & Associates in Delhi.

Halder said that while he was still in the process of setting up a business development and law firm infrastructure, he was handling several ongoing international infrastructure transactions, as well as some domestic corporate work.

Two lawyers from law firms would like join him in the coming months.

“Basically it’s going to be very lean, so the intention is to get a really competent team and provide high quality work on time,” commented Halder about his longer term aims. “The most important part of my practice will be quality.”

He said that he would primarily focus on servicing foreign clients, in part due to his experience abroad.

Halder had joined HSA in 2016 from Pinsent Masons in Singapore, where he had been a senior associate. He had moved to Singapore in 2011 from DSK Legal, where he had been for 8 months, after 10 months at Trilegal, and three years at erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas.

He started his career at Lexadigm in 2004 after graduating from NLSIU Bangalore.

HSA managing partner Amitabh Sharma commented: “Ajoy is starting on his own and we wish him all the very best for his onward journey.”