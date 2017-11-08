 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

HSA Advocates partner Ajoy Halder has left the firm last month to set up start-up law firm Halder & Associates in Delhi.

Halder said that while he was still in the process of setting up a business development and law firm infrastructure, he was handling several ongoing international infrastructure transactions, as well as some domestic corporate work.

Two lawyers from law firms would like join him in the coming months.

“Basically it’s going to be very lean, so the intention is to get a really competent team and provide high quality work on time,” commented Halder about his longer term aims. “The most important part of my practice will be quality.”

He said that he would primarily focus on servicing foreign clients, in part due to his experience abroad.

Halder had joined HSA in 2016 from Pinsent Masons in Singapore, where he had been a senior associate. He had moved to Singapore in 2011 from DSK Legal, where he had been for 8 months, after 10 months at Trilegal, and three years at erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas.

He started his career at Lexadigm in 2004 after graduating from NLSIU Bangalore.

HSA managing partner Amitabh Sharma commented: “Ajoy is starting on his own and we wish him all the very best for his onward journey.”

1
Show?
Lexpert 08 Nov 17, 18:56
Best wishes to Ajoy! Great soul!!
Reply
2
Show?
SimplySherlock 08 Nov 17, 19:08
yawn.. lost count of the number of partner exits from HSA. Kian - are you keeping track? heard that the firm hasn't paid out any increments or bonuses? Is that why Ajoy left? Would you know?
Reply
2.1
Show?
Guest 2 09 Nov 17, 12:44
Since FY 2015-16 - (1) Abhishek Dutta, (2) Jagvir, (3) Pranav, (4) Navin, (5) Avirup, (6) Sakya, (7) Ranjit, (8) Arun Mani, (9) Avijit Lala, (10) Ajoy, (11) Atulya Sharma, (12) Anand, (13) Megha Arora :-)
Reply
2.1.1
Show?
Fan 09 Nov 17, 18:20
Bhai, you forgot counting yourself :-)
Reply
2.1.2
Show?
Haan Theek Hai 10 Nov 17, 14:07
Anand was not a partner yaar.
Reply
2.1.3
Show?
Guest 10 Nov 17, 16:27
Milesss
Reply
3
Show?
Sacred partnership 08 Nov 17, 20:25
Those who work for money has no place in the HSA partnership collegium!
Reply
4
Guest 09 Nov 17, 06:42
haha... let's re-phrase it... those who work for money, self-respect, professionalism don't have any place in HSA partnership or HSA!!
Reply
5
Show?
Guest 09 Nov 17, 11:55
(H)ighhanded
(S)hortsighted
(A)rbitrary
Reply
6
Guest 2 09 Nov 17, 12:38
The firm is nothing but Hemant's piggybank and Amitav's ego play - though my money is on Amitav quitting in the near future
Reply
7
Show?
newbie 09 Nov 17, 20:29
Yeh lexadigm kya hota hai?
Reply
8
Show?
SimplySherlock 10 Nov 17, 19:05
when are the new senior partners quitting? senior partners ko bhi paisa zaroori hora hai!
Reply

