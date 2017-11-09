"The board of Tata Chemicals Ltd has approved the sale of its non-bulk phosphatic business to IRC Agrochemicals for Rs 375 crore," reported Mint.

Chandhiok & Associates managing partner Pooja Mahajan , senior associate Krishna Jhala and associates Savar Mahajan and Jagrat Rawal with partner Karan Chandhiok , senior associate Kalyani Singh and associate Sarthak Pande on the competition law aspects acted for Indorama Corporation .

AZB & Partners partners Darshika Kothari and Anand Shah and associate Shriram Shah acted for Tata Chemicals .