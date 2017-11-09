 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

"The board of Tata Chemicals Ltd has approved the sale of its non-bulk phosphatic business to IRC Agrochemicals for Rs 375 crore," reported Mint.

Chandhiok & Associates managing partner Pooja Mahajan, senior associate Krishna Jhala and associates Savar Mahajan and Jagrat Rawal with partner Karan Chandhiok, senior associate Kalyani Singh and associate Sarthak Pande on the competition law aspects acted for Indorama Corporation.

AZB & Partners partners Darshika Kothari and Anand Shah and associate Shriram Shah acted for Tata Chemicals.

