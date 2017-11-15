D&D Raghav Mathur goes in-house in Dubai

Former Desai & Diwanji (D&D) Delhi partner Raghav Mathur has gone in-house with Dubai-based super speciality hospital NMC Healthcare in its corporate M&A legal team.

Promoted to salaried partner in January 2013, Mathur joined D&D in 2009 from Irish firm Arthur Cox.

He has over 13 years of experience as a lawyer, according to his Linkedin profile.

He did not respond to messages seeking comment since last week.

Other than Dubai, NMC is also present in Abu Dhabi where it is the largest private sector healthcare provider, according to its website.