D&D Raghav Mathur goes in-house in DubaiD&D Raghav Mathur goes in-house in Dubai

Former Desai & Diwanji (D&D) Delhi partner Raghav Mathur has gone in-house with Dubai-based super speciality hospital NMC Healthcare in its corporate M&A legal team.

Promoted to salaried partner in January 2013, Mathur joined D&D in 2009 from Irish firm Arthur Cox.

He has over 13 years of experience as a lawyer, according to his Linkedin profile.

He did not respond to messages seeking comment since last week.

Other than Dubai, NMC is also present in Abu Dhabi where it is the largest private sector healthcare provider, according to its website.

1
Show?
Like +0 Object -4 FALSE- FAKE NEWS 15 Nov 17, 16:15
KIAN PLEASE BE RESPONSIBLE IN YOUR REPORTING.

IF THE CANDIDATE HAS DECLINED TO COMMENT THEN HOW ARE YOU SURE THAT SUCH A MOVE HAS TAKEN PLACE.
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Like +3 Object -0 kianganz 15 Nov 17, 17:48
Lol, that was amusing Mr Trump. Generally, people declining to comment should not stop someone from reporting something.

Before commenting, Google may have also helped: his new position is reflected on Linked-in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raghav-mathur-4759967/
Reply Report to LI
1.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Mambo Italiano 15 Nov 17, 18:10
Kian, always wanted to know if you are part Italian? Ganz is very Italian.
Reply Report to LI
1.1.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 kianganz 15 Nov 17, 18:11
Nono, Ganz is definitely more German than Italian :)
Reply Report to LI
1.1.2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Trumpistan 15 Nov 17, 18:25
Well there could be multiple reasons for that change on Linkedin. Not necessarily that someone has left only.

So do you report job changes solely based on linkedin updates or you make other checks also.

Ps. People have to start blocking you on linkedIn if that is the only source you base your entire story upon
Reply Report to LI
1.1.2.2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 kianganz 15 Nov 17, 18:53
Are you implying that you have information that he has not moved to Dubai then? I would be happy to update the article, if required.

Desai & Diwanji has not responded to any of our emails or messages seeking comments for at least a while now (perhaps after a few negative partner departure stories at the firm, I'm not entirely sure).

To Mr Mathur I've sent several messages since last week asking him for comment. If his update to his Linked-in profile is not accurate or he did not want us to run a story, then I am puzzled as to why he wouldn't take the opportunity to set the record straight...

Que sera, sera... :)
Reply Report to LI
1.1.2.2...
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 MATHUR saab 15 Nov 17, 20:14
So Kianz are you saying that Raghav is guilty just by the very fact that he is silent.

I have nothing against investigative journalism but if the subject of your investigation is silent, then atleast you should caveat the report accordingly.

Adding an update that says

" That such movement report is based solely on the fact that Raghav has changed his linkedin page and the fact has not been verified either by Raghav nor his firm"

Atleast this will give context that such a change "may" or "may" not be true
Reply Report to LI
1.1.3
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Trumpistan 15 Nov 17, 18:28
I mean job movements are very personal and while yes, journalists can use linkedIn as a source. But then shouldnt you caveat your story to state that your story is solely based on the linkedIn update and no other source, including the person in question, his firm or others have confirmed.

Your story suggests that this is a sure shot move, which could be misleading
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +1 Object -2 FALSE- FAKE NEWS 2 15 Nov 17, 16:16
shoddy reporting unless you can prove your source and show that its above doubt and beyond reproach
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Alias 15 Nov 17, 16:29
Great job raghav
Nice jump
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 MATHUR saab 15 Nov 17, 18:31
how old is this picture, Mathur Saab looking fine
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Anono 15 Nov 17, 20:34
Cheers Mate. All the Best
Reply Report to LI
6
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Disgusted 15 Nov 17, 21:47
"Que sera, sera... :)" ????

What a fuck all piece of journalism. A whole story on a movement based on a friggin linkedin profile change ???

DO YOU REALISE THE DAMAGE YOU CAN DO WITH BS STORIES LIKE THIS ????

KIAN GANZ GET YOUR ASS BACK TO GERMANY AND LEAVE US. WE DONT NEED AN INSENSITIVE NAZI IN THIS COUNTRY.
Reply Report to LI

