Former Desai & Diwanji (D&D) Delhi partner Raghav Mathur has gone in-house with Dubai-based super speciality hospital NMC Healthcare in its corporate M&A legal team.
Promoted to salaried partner in January 2013, Mathur joined D&D in 2009 from Irish firm Arthur Cox.
He has over 13 years of experience as a lawyer, according to his Linkedin profile.
He did not respond to messages seeking comment since last week.
Other than Dubai, NMC is also present in Abu Dhabi where it is the largest private sector healthcare provider, according to its website.
IF THE CANDIDATE HAS DECLINED TO COMMENT THEN HOW ARE YOU SURE THAT SUCH A MOVE HAS TAKEN PLACE.
Before commenting, Google may have also helped: his new position is reflected on Linked-in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raghav-mathur-4759967/
So do you report job changes solely based on linkedin updates or you make other checks also.
Ps. People have to start blocking you on linkedIn if that is the only source you base your entire story upon
Desai & Diwanji has not responded to any of our emails or messages seeking comments for at least a while now (perhaps after a few negative partner departure stories at the firm, I'm not entirely sure).
To Mr Mathur I've sent several messages since last week asking him for comment. If his update to his Linked-in profile is not accurate or he did not want us to run a story, then I am puzzled as to why he wouldn't take the opportunity to set the record straight...
Que sera, sera... :)
I have nothing against investigative journalism but if the subject of your investigation is silent, then atleast you should caveat the report accordingly.
Adding an update that says
" That such movement report is based solely on the fact that Raghav has changed his linkedin page and the fact has not been verified either by Raghav nor his firm"
Atleast this will give context that such a change "may" or "may" not be true
Your story suggests that this is a sure shot move, which could be misleading
Nice jump
What a fuck all piece of journalism. A whole story on a movement based on a friggin linkedin profile change ???
DO YOU REALISE THE DAMAGE YOU CAN DO WITH BS STORIES LIKE THIS ????
KIAN GANZ GET YOUR ASS BACK TO GERMANY AND LEAVE US. WE DONT NEED AN INSENSITIVE NAZI IN THIS COUNTRY.