Nettle Infrastructure Investment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited has sold a stake of 4.49% in mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel for an estimated Rs 3,289 crores (approximately USD 510 million) through block deals in the open market, as reported by Mint and The Economic Times.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advised JP Morgan India , one of the Indian brokers in the transaction and was represented by its capital markets practice team led by national practice head and capital markets partner Prashant Gupta and senior associate Shraddha Krishnan Dash .

Sidley Austin acted as the international legal counsel to JP Morgan .

Ashurst acted as international legal counsel for UBS Securities .