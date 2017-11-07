 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Infradigital Technologies, a company promoted by Eros Labs, is reported to have sold its business undertaking engaged in the business of production and distribution of spiritual, devotional and religious audio-visual content and literature to Innertech Media Solutions, a portfolio company of Times Internet Limited. The business division was transferred as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

DMD Advocates advised and acted for Infradigital Technologies and was represented by senior partner Rashi Dhir, principal associate Shivendra Singh and associate Sukhmani Singh.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co advised Times Internet & Innertech Media Solutions in the deal, led by principal associate Nikhil Sachdeva and associate Mayank Malhotra.

