Infradigital Technologies, a company promoted by Eros Labs, is reported to have sold its business undertaking engaged in the business of production and distribution of spiritual, devotional and religious audio-visual content and literature to Innertech Media Solutions, a portfolio company of Times Internet Limited. The business division was transferred as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

DMD Advocates advised and acted for Infradigital Technologies and was represented by senior partner Rashi Dhir , principal associate Shivendra Singh and associate Sukhmani Singh .

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co advised Times Internet & Innertech Media Solutions in the deal, led by principal associate Nikhil Sachdeva and associate Mayank Malhotra .