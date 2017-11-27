David Morley joins Cyril Amarchand as law firm management advisor

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has appointed another high-profile name to its internal “strategic advisory board”, with the part-time hire of former magic circle firm Allen & Overy’s senior partner David Morley.

Morley commented in a press release: “Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is a leading independent law firm in India with an amazing global reputation. It has been at the forefront of driving change, within the firm, in the Indian legal industry and in delivery of services to its clients. I am looking forward to my association with the firm and being a part of their transformation journey as they approach the next century of their journey.”

The firm’s strategic advisory board, which was first set up in August 2015, guides the firm's management on “vision, overall direction and strategy matters”, also includes:

Mr. Deepak Parekh (Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation), Mr. Ashok Chawla (Former Chairperson, Competition Commission of India), Mr. Uday Kotak (Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank), Dr. Janmejaya Sinha (Chairman, Boston Consulting Group - Asia Pacific) and Professor Umakanth Varottil (Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, National University Singapore & ex- Partner of Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co.)

In January 2016, the firm had hired former Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairman Ashok Chawla.

Initially, on founding, the board had also included the Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, who does not appear to be a member anymore (perhaps after Cyril Amarchand was appointed by Infosys earlier this year to help it sort out its internal governance and boardroom issues).

Managing partner Cyril Shroff commented: “David Morley’s appointment reaffirms our faith in our Strategic Advisory Board. Along with serving as a member of this distinguished Board, David will also be an advisor to the firm and will guide the senior leadership on strategic issues of the future. David’s experience and vision for the future of the legal profession has few parallels. His approach towards innovation is unique. David’s beliefs and thoughts resonate with the values that form the foundation of our firm.”

Morley held one term as managing partner from 2003 to 2008, followed by two terms as senior partner at Allen & Overy (A&O) from 2008-2016. He was also head of the firm's top tier banking practice from 1998 to 2003

The 1979 Cambridge University graduate had spent most of his career A&O until his retirement from the firm in April 2016.

From May 2017 he has also been working as chairman of private equity firm Elaghmore GP LLP.