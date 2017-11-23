Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services and Idea Cellular have announced their proposal separately to sell their standalone telecom tower businesses to ATC Telecom Infrastructure, a majority-owned subsidiary of American Tower Corporation for about INR 7,850 crores ($1.2 billion), as reported by Mint. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

S&R Associates acted for Vodafone India and Vodafone Mobile Servies, represented by Mumbai-based partner Rajat Sethi , partner Radhika Iyer along with associates Jagriti Mohata , Dhruv Nath , Raya Hazarika , Meher Mehta and Sushmita Sur .

AZB & Partners advised and acted for ATC Telecom Infrastructure in the deal and was led by partners Gautam Saha , Amrita Patnaik , Heena Singh along with tax partner Ravi Prakash .

It was also reported that if the telecom towers sale to ATC precedes the completion of the proposed Idea-Vodafone merger, then Vodafone India will get $592 million and Idea $615 million.