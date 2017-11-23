Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services and Idea Cellular have announced their proposal separately to sell their standalone telecom tower businesses to ATC Telecom Infrastructure, a majority-owned subsidiary of American Tower Corporation for about INR 7,850 crores ($1.2 billion), as reported by Mint. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
It was also reported that if the telecom towers sale to ATC precedes the completion of the proposed Idea-Vodafone merger, then Vodafone India will get $592 million and Idea $615 million.
