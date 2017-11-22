The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), along with Aspada Investment Company have raised INR 6.7 crores (USD 1 million) through the acquisition of debentures in Chennai-based school financing firm Shiksha Financial Services, a non-banking financial company focusing on school and student loans, as reported by Business Standard.

AZB & Partners advised and acted for Micheal & Susan Dell Foundation represented by senior partner Hardeep Sachdeva along with senior associate Anshuman Singh . The foundation has been a long-standing client of the firm and Sachdeva.

Incorporated in 2014, Shiksha provides loans to schools to help develop infrastructure and loans for students to help families from lower-income groups finance the education of their children and is currently active in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and in Puducherry.