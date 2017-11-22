The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), along with Aspada Investment Company have raised INR 6.7 crores (USD 1 million) through the acquisition of debentures in Chennai-based school financing firm Shiksha Financial Services, a non-banking financial company focusing on school and student loans, as reported by Business Standard.
Incorporated in 2014, Shiksha provides loans to schools to help develop infrastructure and loans for students to help families from lower-income groups finance the education of their children and is currently active in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and in Puducherry.
