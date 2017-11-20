KKR India Financial Services, Indian non-banking financial company of US private equity firm KKR & Co, has extended debt of Rs 125 crore (USD 19 million) through a three-year credit facility to Accord Builders, a part of the Mumbai-based Omkar Realtors group, as reported by The Economic Times & Mint. The funds are to be utilised for construction and development of two residential projects in Mumbai.

Argus Partners advised KKR India Asset Finance with a core transaction team led by partner Aastha Roy , senior associate Debopam Dutta and associates Abhay Jain , Amishi Magdani and Priyadarshini Mishra .

KKR India Asset Finance, a non-banking financial company, was set up four years ago to focus on lending to residential projects in top cities in India. As of 31st March, KKR had invested some $3.2 billion in Indian companies through its private equity business and has provided more than $3.5 billion of financing to companies through its corporate and real estate focused NBFCs.