Graphic prepared by NUJS CRC about Big 7 jobs secured by NUJS students through the ages

NUJS Kolkata’s 2017 batch’s campus recruitment committee (CRC) has assisted in placing all 78 of its members in law firm or corporate jobs, out of a batch of a total batch 128.

The country’s seven largest law firms emerged as the largest recruiters by far, with Khaitan & Co snapping up 11 students (including 4 pre-placement offers (PPOs) offered to students after internships).

Closely following behind in the tally were Luthra & Luthra (9 jobs, including 7 PPOs), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with 8 jobs (including 1 PPO), and Trilegal and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas that both made 7 accepted job offers each.

AZB & Partners’ Mumbai and Delhi office together hired 6 (3 each, with Delhi having taken on all its intake via PPO).

J Sagar Associates (JSA), which has stopped doing direct campus recruitments this year to instead rely primarily on PPOs, has hired 5 from NUJS, of which 3 were PPOs.

ICICI Bank hired 4, with a number of other law firms such as Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, Indus Law, Argus Partners hiring several students each.

Foreign law firms Linklaters, Herbert Smith Freehills and Allen & Overy hired one student each.

LLMs

While not formally part of the CRC activities, more than six students decided to go for further education, according to the CRC’s statement:

Students have received admission offers in LLM from Harvard Law School, Cambridge Faculty of Law, NYU Faculty of Law, London School of Economics and Graduate Institute Geneva respectively. Charting new courses, while one student opting for a master’s in management has been offered admission at the renowned London Business School, another joined as a policy officer at the Centre for Internet and Society in Bangalore. Interestingly, even the topper of the class opted out of placements this year and set a new record by being the third in the line of scholars from NUJS to secure the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University. Similarly, students have also decided to take up the meritorious one year Young India Fellowship program at Ashoka University.

Vote of thanks

The CRC added in its press release:

The brilliance of the batch is only reiterated by the fact that students received pre-placement offers from Big 7 law firms right from their third year. This entire feat would not have been possible without the support of the respected Vice Chancellor, Prof. P. Ishwara Bhat, CRC faculty advisor Ms. Vaneeta Patnaik, and all the faculty members at NUJS. The CRC team comprised of the following members: Abhimanyu Hazari, Aman Bansal, Trisha Dasgupta (Coordinator), Aishwarya Mudgil, Satwik Singh and Apoorv Agarwal (Coordinator). The CRC ascribes this phenomenal result to the collective efforts and individual brilliance of the students, with a significant chunk of students bagging PPOs (pre-placement offers) by excelling at their respective internships. Coordinator Apoorv Agarwal added to the release: pick: “Our batch has done exceptionally well for itself, securing a large number of PPOs, ensuring that our batch secures 100% placements. The CRC worked diligently under the guidance of the members of the last year’s CRC and is grateful to Prateek Gupta and Adithya Iyer for having been a constant support both pre and post Day Zero. The workshops and mocks conducted by students of the batch of 2016 not only helped the students prepare for their very first job interviews, but also kept the morale of the batch high. The core committee of Day Zero constituting of members of the Recruitment Placement Committee and students from the batch worked day and night to make it a huge success.”

Other NLU 2017 recruitments so far

Notably we are still awaiting NLSIU Bangalore and NLIU Bhopal final 2017 recruitment tallies. If RCCs or students could please get in touch to share, that’d be great*.

NUJS final 2017 CRC recruitment tally