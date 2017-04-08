An estimated 4 minute read...

Nalsar final 2017 recruitments hit 100% for RCC, rest

Nalsar Hyderabad’s first out of the gate to confirm final the jobs secured by its 2017 graduating batch, scoring jobs for all 58 students who were part of the organised campus recruitments out of a total batch of 74.

The largest law firm recruiter at Nalsar was Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas with 10, followed by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with 6, and Luthra & Luthra with 5 jobs.

Trilegal hired 4, and AZB & Partners 3.

Two students each were picked up by Khaitan & Co, P&C Legal and S&R Associates.

One job each was accepted at Finsec Law Advisors, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, Nishith Desai Associates, and Zehn Legal.

On the in-house side, the RPG Group picked up 5, while ICICI Bank picked up 4 students.

Non-RCC break-up

According to the RCC, the 16 students who did not participate in the RCC, intend to “pursue careers in academia, policy making, judicial and civil services, et cetera":

Students of the Class of 2017 have also been offered admission for further studies at prestigious universities including the University of California at Berkeley (‘Boalt Hall’), the Participating Universities for the European Masters in Law and Economics program, the Faculty of Law, Oxford University, and Faculty of Law, Cambridge University, University of California at Los Angeles, Cornell University, and the London School of Economics.

The approximate current break up of future career plans of the 16 who did not participate in the RCC process, is currently the following:

2 students have secured LLM admissions.

4 are nationals of Bhutan, who will be returning to Bhutan to litigate or write public services exams there.

Around 6 will be writing civil services exams, with 1 going for the judicial service exam.

2 are planning to litigate - one in Dehradun, and the other mostly in the Delhi high court but before that is currently trying to bag a judicial clerkship in the Supreme Court or Delhi high court.

1 will join a business.

We intend to keep updating these figures as LLM and other examination results become available, to ultimately account for what 100% of the batch is doing.

The 2017 Nalsar recruitment coordination committee consists of Aishwaria Ramanan, Enakshi Jha, Eshwar R, Kartik Chawla, PSS Bhargava, Srimukundan R, Yugal Jain

The RCC also thanked all recruiting organisations, expressed its "gratitude to the entities that have shared a time-honoured relationship with us and continued to repose faith in the competence and quality of NALSAR students”.

Mustafa commented, in the RCC's statement: "Congratulations to the Class of 2017 for their successful recruitment season. This is the first batch to completely benefit from our unique elective and seminar system that was introduced in 2012, and the recruitment figures for this class reflect its effectiveness.

“The class has also benefited from the reforms that we have initiated, such as: abolition of marks for attendance, introduction of online bidding of project, and the shift towards liberty model. I wish all my students the best for all their future endeavours.”

The RCC students echoed that bit of Mustafa’s Nalsar PR in their release, saying:

We sincerely believe that the successful completion of our recruitment season affirms the diligence and merit of the students of the Class of 2017. We also take this opportunity to emphasise on the instrumental role that NALSAR’s rigorous academic system has played in our success. With its flexible and diverse elective and seminar course options, this academic model also allows students to pursue numerous co-curricular activities including academic writing, law review editorial positions, moot courts, client counselling, etc, thereby resulting in a well-rounded law school experience.

While we at LI are fond of treating such effusive reviews and quotes of law schools with a pinch of salt, it’s telling that at least Nalsar students and the VC have anything at all to write home about in terms of the structure and initiatives of its academics and admin.

Tellingly, Mustafa was also the only NLU VC to have replied in 2016 to our open call to publish VC’s unedited accounts of what made their law school special, and from that perspective, the story at least checks out in terms of consistency with the above.

Final Nalsar 2017 recruitments

Entity No of Offers Accepted Domestic Law Firms (38 jobs) AZB & Partners 3 Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas 6 Finsec Law Advisors 1 Khaitan & Co. 2 Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys 1 Luthra & Luthra Law Offices 5 Nishith Desai Associates 1 P & C Legal 2 S&R Associates 2 Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas 10 Trilegal 4 Zehn Legal 1 International Law Firms (3 jobs) Allen & Overy 2 Linklaters 1 Corporate Houses (16 jobs) Hetero Labs Limited 1 ICICI Bank 4 JM Financial 1 L&T Financial Services 2 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd 1 RPG Group 5 Star India 1 Wipro Limited 1 Advisory Firms (1 job) Koan Advisory 1 Total 58