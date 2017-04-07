 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Post some heavy duty performance by the Indian Universities at Stetson and Vis East last week, here’s some desi dose of mooting for our moot court aficionados as we cover the elite Bar Council of India moot 2017 and the newly added NLUO Maritime Arbitration Moot 2017.

KLS Breaks it down to Nalsar to Scoop BCI for the Second Time in 4 Years

The tier III Bar Council of India Moot 2017 was a face-off between 2013-BCI winner and 2014-BCI runners-up, as KIIT Bhubaneswar defeated Nalsar Hyderabad in the finals to win 20 points and register itself on the MPL scoreboard.

The all second-year team from Nalsar comprised of Tushit Mishra, Abhijeet Singh Rawaley and Hardik Subedi.

Amiya Kumar Pati from DSNLU Vizag won the best speaker citation for the preliminary rounds, while ICFAI Hyderabad was one of the semi-finalists.

If someone could confirm the names of the winning team, as well as the winner of the best memorial for the preliminary rounds and the other semi-finalist team, please leave it in the comments below and/or send us an email at and .

Points awarded:

Winners: KLS Bhubaneswar (20)

Runners-Up: Nalsar Hyderabad (10)

Semi-Finalist: ICFAI (5) and TBC

Best Memorial: TBC

Best Speaker: DSNLU Vizag (10)

GNLU Registers First Domestic Victory to Consolidate Top Spot

While one GNLU Gandhinagar team attained glory internationally at Stetson, its domestic team has now followed suit, sealing the 4th edition of the NLUO International Maritime Arbitration Moot 2017 by taking down RGNUL Patiala in the finals (which was excellently liveblogged on LI by NLU Orissa)

The GNLU team comprised of Torsha Dasgupta, Darshan Patankar and Rohith Ittireddy.

Please let us know about the names of the runner-up team so we can add their names too.

Nalsar Hyderabad which has traditionally been a strong contender at NLUO Maritime broke into the semi-finals alongside NLSIU Bangalore.

NLU Jodhpur registered more points by winning the best memorial citation as Noyonika Mukerji from _Amity Law School, Delhi_ won the best speaker citation.

Points awarded:

Winner: GNLU Gandhinagar (10)

Runners-Up: RGNUL Patiala (5)

Semi-Finalist: Nalsar Hyderabad (3) and NLSIU Bangalore (3)

Best Speaker: Amity Law School Delhi (5)

Best Memorial: NLU Jodhpur (5)

Organiser: NLUO (1)

Vis East Indian Glory Continues: Updated Citations

While our previous story on Vis East barely covered the team citations received by other Indian universities, over the past days we have finally been able to collect more information to present a better picture of how Indian colleges dominated Vis East 2017:

Vis East octa-finalists

Three Indian teams broke into the round of 16 and won 15 points each. These teams are:

  • NLU Delhi: team of Aaditya Gambhir, Rohan Bhatia and Vrinda Vinayak

  • Amity Law School Delhi: team of Angaj Gautam, Tarang Agarwal, Prithviraj Oberoi, Prachi Aggarwal, Zaid Drabu, Akshit Vohra, Aastha Kulshrestha, Archit Singh and Samarth Madan.

  • JGLS Sonepat team

Vis East Hon’ble Memo Citations

RGNUL Patiala received an Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial while NLIU Bhopal and NLU Delhi received an Hon’ble Mention for Best Claimant Memorial each.

All three colleges have received 10 points each.

Hon’ble Speaker Citations

While Ananyaa Mazumdar from JGLS Sonepat won the 3rd Best Oralist at the moot, becoming the highest ranked Indian oralist at the moot, Rohan Bhatia from NLU Delhi and Suranjan Shukla from NLSIU Bangalore also received an Hon’ble Mention for Best Oralist each.

All three have been awarded 10 points.

Additional Vis East Points Awarded:

NLU Delhi: Octa-finalist (15) + Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) + Hon’ble Mention for Oralist (10) = 35

JGLS Sonepat: Octa-finalist (15) + 3rd Best Oralist (10) = 25

ALS Delhi: Octa-finalist (15) = 15

RGNUL Patiala: Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) = 10

NLIU Bhopal: Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) = 10

NLSIU Bangalore: Hon’ble Mention for Oralist (10) = 10

If there are any other citation holders whom we have failed to cover, please write to us at and .

MPL Table Analysis:

GNLU Gandhinagar survived Nalsar’s triple-threat of Vis East, BCI and NLUO Maritime, and still riding high on its Stetson glory and by winning NLUO Maritime Moot.

However, Nalsar marginally reduced the erstwhile points difference of 17 points to 14 points.

Meanwhile, NLU Delhi, which was languishing until recently in the MPL table has struck with a vengeance as it amassed 35 points at Vis East to overtake NLU Jodhpur for 5th position, sitting 25 points away from NUJS Kolkata.

As over the next two weeks we will cover two of the world’s biggest moot court competitions - the 24th Annual Willem C Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Court Competition 2017 and the 58th Philip C Jessup International Moot Court Competition 2017, it is clear: if Nalsar, which is participating in both Jessup and Vis Vienna performs well, the pressure will be on GNLU at Vienna to maintain its lead.

Exciting mooting times!

MPL 7 season standings

RankCollegeTotal MPL pointsItemisation of MPL pointsVis East (T1)PtsStetson International Rounds (T2)CLEA International Rounds (T2)PtsJGLS Tech Law Moot (T5)PtsBCI Moot (T3)PtsRGNUL Moot (T5)PtsNLUO Maritime (T5)Pts
1GNLU Gandhinagar174Stetson International Rounds (T2): Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5) | CLEA International Rounds (T2): Runners-Up (25) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Winner (10) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): 2nd Runners-Up (Semi-Finalist Equivalent) (5) | Frankfurt Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Winner (10); Best Speaker (Finals) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | CLEA (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Semi-Finalist (15) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Organiser (2) | Pro Bono Enviro: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5)40Runners-Up (25)25Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5)10Winner (10)10
2Nalsar Hyderabad160Vis East (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon’ble Mention for Speaker (10) | BCI Moot (T3): Runners-Up (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Runners-Up (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) |Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon’ble Mention for Speaker (10)55Runners-Up (10)10Semi-Finalist (3)3
3Symbiosis Law School Pune130RGNUL Moot (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | HNMCC (T5): Best Memorial (5); Best Researcher (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Winner (15) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Winner (15) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (3) | R K Tankha (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Memorial (20) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |Winner (10); Best Researcher (5)15
4NUJS Kolkata120Vis East (T1): Winner (40) | Oxford IPR (T5): 2nd Best Written Submission (3) | HNMCC (T5): Winner (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Researcher (20) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10); Semi-Finals (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) |Winner (40)40
5NLU Delhi95Vis East (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Winner (10); | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Winner (20); Best Speaker (10); Best Memorial (10) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) |Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10)35Winner (10);10
6RGNUL Patiala93Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Runners-Up (5) | HNMCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Researcher (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Winner (15) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10)10Organiser (1)1Runners-Up (5)5
7NLU Jodhpur90Stetson International Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Memorial (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Respondent Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Runners-Up (25) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) |Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5)25Best Memorial (5)5
8NLSIU Bangalore82Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | Red Cross (T2): Hon’ble Mention for 3rd Best Written Submission (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | CLEA (T5): Best Memorial (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) |Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10)10Semi-Finalist (3)3Semi-Finalist (3)3
9NLIU Bhopal75Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Winner (15) | R K Tankha (T5): Organiser (1) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Memorial (10) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) |Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10)10Semi-Finalist (3)3
10GLC Mumbai65JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Runners-Up (8) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | DMH 2017 (T2): Organiser (2) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |Best Speaker (5)5
11SLCU Bangalore57JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | DMH 2017 (T2): Winner (30) | Pro Bono Enviro: Runners-Up (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |Semi-Finalist (3)3
12NLU Orissa45NLUO Maritime (T5): Organiser (1) | Surana Corp (T5): Best Memorial (8) | Amity National (T4): Best Researcher (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) |Organiser (1)1
13Symbiosis Noida45Stetson International Rounds (T2): 2nd Best Memorial (5) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |2nd Best Memorial (5)5Best Speaker (5)5
14ILS Pune42Stetson International Rounds (T2): 4th Best Speaker (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Winner (15): Best Memorial (8) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | ULC Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |4th Best Speaker (5)5
15Amity Law School Delhi39Vis East (T1): Octa-finalist (15) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Speaker (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Best Written Submission (5) | Amity National (T4): Organizer (2) | R K Tankha (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Speaker (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Organiser (2) |Octa-finalist (15)15Best Speaker (5)5
16George Washington University Law School31GIMC 2017 (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) |
17ILNU Ahmedabad29Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Memorial (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
18JGLS, Sonepat26Vis East (T1): 3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Organiser (1) |3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15)25Organiser (1)1
19UILS Chandigarh25Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
20CNLU Patna25Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
21UPES Dehradun23Surana Corp (T5): Best Speaker (8) | CLEA (T5): Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), |
22KIIT Law School, Bhubaneswar20BCI Moot (T3): Winner (20) |Winner (20)20
23NUALS Kochi18RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Winner (10) |Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5)8
24NUSRL Ranchi16ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
25RMLNLU Lukcnow12HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Organiser (1) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) |
26MNLU Mumbai10Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
27Amity Law School Noida9NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Organizer (1) |
28DSNLU Vizag9RML-SCC (T5): Best Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
29Karnataka State University Law School8Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
30Kerala Law Academy8ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) |
31VIT School of Law, Chennai8Amity National (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
32HNLU Raipur7HNMCC (T5): Organizer (1) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3) |
33SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai5Amity International (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
34Jamia Milia Islamia Law School5Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
35Modi University, Rajasthan5CLEA (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
36SOEL Chennai5Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Pro Bono Enviro: Organizer (1) |
37University of Law and Legal Studies, GGS Indraprastha University5HNMCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
38AIL Mohali5RGNUL Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |Runners-Up (5)5
39DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College4K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
40Llyod Law College4Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
41Law Centre-I Faculty of Law, DU4NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
42ULC Bangalore4ULC Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
43NLUJAA Assam3CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
44Sastra School of Law Thanjavur2Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
45Rizvi Law College, Mumbai1Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
46VELS Chennai1CLEA (T5): Organiser (1) |
47JSS Law College, Mysore1Surana Corp (T5): Organiser (1) |

1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 07 Apr 17, 21:03
Can you guys post an update about what all moots under the MPL are left? And for international moots, which Indian Universities are participating? So as to better get a sense of how close this MPL can get. Thanks. :)
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Nilav 07 Apr 17, 21:27
Hi,

The following international moots are yet to be covered by us:

1. Oxford Price Media International Moot 2017 (T2)
2. Willem C Vis Vienna International Commercial Arbitration Moot 2017 (T1)
3. Philip C Jessup International Moot 2017 (T1)
4. Manfred Lachs Asia PAcific Rounds 2017 (T2)
5. ELSA WTO International Trade Law Moot 2017 (International Rounds) (T2)
6. ICC Moot 2017 (T2)
7. International Maritime Law Arbitration Moot 2017 (T5)
8. Leiden Sarin International Air Law Moot 2017 (T5)


The following domestic moots are yet to happen:

1. NLSTIAM 2017 (T4)
2. Nani Palkhivala Tax Law Moot 2017 (T4)

It would be difficult to exhaustively list down the Indian Universities which shall be representing India in these moots, since some of them do not even have qualifying rounds and for the others, we do not have all the data.
Reply Report to LI
1.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 ALS Delhi 07 Apr 17, 21:40
Amity Law School Delhi also won best memorial for Jessup India rounds, please update.
Reply Report to LI
1.1.2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Shivam Anand 07 Apr 17, 22:53
DSNLU,Vizag points not updated after BCI results.
Reply Report to LI
1.1.3
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 08 Apr 17, 00:09
When did ELSA get bumped up to T-2? Don't remember that being the case in previous MPLs.
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Aratri 07 Apr 17, 21:48
Runners Up team for NLUO International Maritime Arbitration Moot is comprised of Aryan Babele, Shrey Nautiyal and Arjun Gaur.
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 BCI BEST MEMO 07 Apr 17, 21:58
CNLU PATNA won best memo
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Gary Cohn 07 Apr 17, 23:15
NLUO reached the last 16 of the Jessup World Rounds last year and will win Jessup this year.
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Guest 2 07 Apr 17, 23:46
Hey Nilav. You are doing an amazing job with MPL! Keep it up! MPL has never been this exciting in my five years at law school. @Kian, must congratulate you as well for picking the right guy for the job.
Reply Report to LI
5.1
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 kianganz 08 Apr 17, 00:26
Yes, Nilav rocks, but it has very little to do with me! :)

Also, some credit goes to this season itself, which has seen more changes of leaders and excitement so far in the rankings than any season I remember too... Good mooting times :)
Reply Report to LI
6
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 BCI Moot 08 Apr 17, 02:39
NLSIU won best memorial for the second round in BCI Moot.

CNLU won for the first round.
Reply Report to LI
7
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 08 Apr 17, 04:05
KIIT BCI winners - Saunak Rajguru, Mohit Rai and Somabha Bandopadhay
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.