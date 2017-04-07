An estimated 9 minute read...

Just ahead of Jessup and Vis Vienna, it’s getting damn hot in here!

Post some heavy duty performance by the Indian Universities at Stetson and Vis East last week, here’s some desi dose of mooting for our moot court aficionados as we cover the elite Bar Council of India moot 2017 and the newly added NLUO Maritime Arbitration Moot 2017.

KLS Breaks it down to Nalsar to Scoop BCI for the Second Time in 4 Years

The tier III Bar Council of India Moot 2017 was a face-off between 2013-BCI winner and 2014-BCI runners-up, as KIIT Bhubaneswar defeated Nalsar Hyderabad in the finals to win 20 points and register itself on the MPL scoreboard.

The all second-year team from Nalsar comprised of Tushit Mishra, Abhijeet Singh Rawaley and Hardik Subedi.

Amiya Kumar Pati from DSNLU Vizag won the best speaker citation for the preliminary rounds, while ICFAI Hyderabad was one of the semi-finalists.

Points awarded:

Winners: KLS Bhubaneswar (20)

Runners-Up: Nalsar Hyderabad (10)

Semi-Finalist: ICFAI (5) and TBC

Best Memorial: TBC

Best Speaker: DSNLU Vizag (10)

GNLU Registers First Domestic Victory to Consolidate Top Spot

While one GNLU Gandhinagar team attained glory internationally at Stetson, its domestic team has now followed suit, sealing the 4th edition of the NLUO International Maritime Arbitration Moot 2017 by taking down RGNUL Patiala in the finals (which was excellently liveblogged on LI by NLU Orissa)

The GNLU team comprised of Torsha Dasgupta, Darshan Patankar and Rohith Ittireddy.

Nalsar Hyderabad which has traditionally been a strong contender at NLUO Maritime broke into the semi-finals alongside NLSIU Bangalore.

NLU Jodhpur registered more points by winning the best memorial citation as Noyonika Mukerji from _Amity Law School, Delhi_ won the best speaker citation.

Points awarded:

Winner: GNLU Gandhinagar (10)

Runners-Up: RGNUL Patiala (5)

Semi-Finalist: Nalsar Hyderabad (3) and NLSIU Bangalore (3)

Best Speaker: Amity Law School Delhi (5)

Best Memorial: NLU Jodhpur (5)

Organiser: NLUO (1)

Vis East Indian Glory Continues: Updated Citations

While our previous story on Vis East barely covered the team citations received by other Indian universities, over the past days we have finally been able to collect more information to present a better picture of how Indian colleges dominated Vis East 2017:

Vis East octa-finalists

Three Indian teams broke into the round of 16 and won 15 points each. These teams are:

NLU Delhi : team of Aaditya Gambhir, Rohan Bhatia and Vrinda Vinayak

Amity Law School Delhi : team of Angaj Gautam, Tarang Agarwal, Prithviraj Oberoi, Prachi Aggarwal, Zaid Drabu, Akshit Vohra, Aastha Kulshrestha, Archit Singh and Samarth Madan.

JGLS Sonepat team

Vis East Hon’ble Memo Citations

RGNUL Patiala received an Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial while NLIU Bhopal and NLU Delhi received an Hon’ble Mention for Best Claimant Memorial each.

All three colleges have received 10 points each.

Hon’ble Speaker Citations

While Ananyaa Mazumdar from JGLS Sonepat won the 3rd Best Oralist at the moot, becoming the highest ranked Indian oralist at the moot, Rohan Bhatia from NLU Delhi and Suranjan Shukla from NLSIU Bangalore also received an Hon’ble Mention for Best Oralist each.

All three have been awarded 10 points.

Additional Vis East Points Awarded:

NLU Delhi: Octa-finalist (15) + Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) + Hon’ble Mention for Oralist (10) = 35

JGLS Sonepat: Octa-finalist (15) + 3rd Best Oralist (10) = 25

ALS Delhi: Octa-finalist (15) = 15

RGNUL Patiala: Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) = 10

NLIU Bhopal: Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) = 10

NLSIU Bangalore: Hon’ble Mention for Oralist (10) = 10

MPL Table Analysis:

GNLU Gandhinagar survived Nalsar’s triple-threat of Vis East, BCI and NLUO Maritime, and still riding high on its Stetson glory and by winning NLUO Maritime Moot.

However, Nalsar marginally reduced the erstwhile points difference of 17 points to 14 points.

Meanwhile, NLU Delhi, which was languishing until recently in the MPL table has struck with a vengeance as it amassed 35 points at Vis East to overtake NLU Jodhpur for 5th position, sitting 25 points away from NUJS Kolkata.

As over the next two weeks we will cover two of the world’s biggest moot court competitions - the 24th Annual Willem C Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Court Competition 2017 and the 58th Philip C Jessup International Moot Court Competition 2017, it is clear: if Nalsar, which is participating in both Jessup and Vis Vienna performs well, the pressure will be on GNLU at Vienna to maintain its lead.

Exciting mooting times!

MPL 7 season standings

Rank College Total MPL points Itemisation of MPL points Vis East (T1) Pts Stetson International Rounds (T2) CLEA International Rounds (T2) Pts JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5) Pts BCI Moot (T3) Pts RGNUL Moot (T5) Pts NLUO Maritime (T5) Pts 1 GNLU Gandhinagar 174 Stetson International Rounds (T2): Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5) | CLEA International Rounds (T2): Runners-Up (25) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Winner (10) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): 2nd Runners-Up (Semi-Finalist Equivalent) (5) | Frankfurt Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Winner (10); Best Speaker (Finals) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | CLEA (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Semi-Finalist (15) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Organiser (2) | Pro Bono Enviro: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5) 40 Runners-Up (25) 25 Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) 10 Winner (10) 10 2 Nalsar Hyderabad 160 Vis East (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon’ble Mention for Speaker (10) | BCI Moot (T3): Runners-Up (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Runners-Up (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) | Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon’ble Mention for Speaker (10) 55 Runners-Up (10) 10 Semi-Finalist (3) 3 3 Symbiosis Law School Pune 130 RGNUL Moot (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | HNMCC (T5): Best Memorial (5); Best Researcher (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Winner (15) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Winner (15) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (3) | R K Tankha (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Memorial (20) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) 15 4 NUJS Kolkata 120 Vis East (T1): Winner (40) | Oxford IPR (T5): 2nd Best Written Submission (3) | HNMCC (T5): Winner (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Researcher (20) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10); Semi-Finals (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) | Winner (40) 40 5 NLU Delhi 95 Vis East (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Winner (10); | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Winner (20); Best Speaker (10); Best Memorial (10) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) | Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) 35 Winner (10); 10 6 RGNUL Patiala 93 Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Runners-Up (5) | HNMCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Researcher (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Winner (15) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) | Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) 10 Organiser (1) 1 Runners-Up (5) 5 7 NLU Jodhpur 90 Stetson International Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Memorial (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Respondent Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Runners-Up (25) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) | Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5) 25 Best Memorial (5) 5 8 NLSIU Bangalore 82 Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | Red Cross (T2): Hon’ble Mention for 3rd Best Written Submission (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | CLEA (T5): Best Memorial (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) | Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) 10 Semi-Finalist (3) 3 Semi-Finalist (3) 3 9 NLIU Bhopal 75 Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Winner (15) | R K Tankha (T5): Organiser (1) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Memorial (10) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) 10 Semi-Finalist (3) 3 10 GLC Mumbai 65 JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Runners-Up (8) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | DMH 2017 (T2): Organiser (2) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Best Speaker (5) 5 11 SLCU Bangalore 57 JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | DMH 2017 (T2): Winner (30) | Pro Bono Enviro: Runners-Up (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) | Semi-Finalist (3) 3 12 NLU Orissa 45 NLUO Maritime (T5): Organiser (1) | Surana Corp (T5): Best Memorial (8) | Amity National (T4): Best Researcher (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | Organiser (1) 1 13 Symbiosis Noida 45 Stetson International Rounds (T2): 2nd Best Memorial (5) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) | 2nd Best Memorial (5) 5 Best Speaker (5) 5 14 ILS Pune 42 Stetson International Rounds (T2): 4th Best Speaker (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Winner (15): Best Memorial (8) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | ULC Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | 4th Best Speaker (5) 5 15 Amity Law School Delhi 39 Vis East (T1): Octa-finalist (15) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Speaker (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Best Written Submission (5) | Amity National (T4): Organizer (2) | R K Tankha (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Speaker (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Organiser (2) | Octa-finalist (15) 15 Best Speaker (5) 5 16 George Washington University Law School 31 GIMC 2017 (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) | 17 ILNU Ahmedabad 29 Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Memorial (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) | 18 JGLS, Sonepat 26 Vis East (T1): 3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | 3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15) 25 Organiser (1) 1 19 UILS Chandigarh 25 Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) | 20 CNLU Patna 25 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | 21 UPES Dehradun 23 Surana Corp (T5): Best Speaker (8) | CLEA (T5): Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), | 22 KIIT Law School, Bhubaneswar 20 BCI Moot (T3): Winner (20) | Winner (20) 20 23 NUALS Kochi 18 RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Winner (10) | Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) 8 24 NUSRL Ranchi 16 ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) | 25 RMLNLU Lukcnow 12 HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Organiser (1) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) | 26 MNLU Mumbai 10 Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) | 27 Amity Law School Noida 9 NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Organizer (1) | 28 DSNLU Vizag 9 RML-SCC (T5): Best Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | 29 Karnataka State University Law School 8 Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | 30 Kerala Law Academy 8 ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | 31 VIT School of Law, Chennai 8 Amity National (T4): Best Speaker (8) | 32 HNLU Raipur 7 HNMCC (T5): Organizer (1) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3) | 33 SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai 5 Amity International (T5): Best Speaker (5) | 34 Jamia Milia Islamia Law School 5 Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | 35 Modi University, Rajasthan 5 CLEA (T5): Best Speaker (5) | 36 SOEL Chennai 5 Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Pro Bono Enviro: Organizer (1) | 37 University of Law and Legal Studies, GGS Indraprastha University 5 HNMCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) | 38 AIL Mohali 5 RGNUL Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | Runners-Up (5) 5 39 DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College 4 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | 40 Llyod Law College 4 Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | 41 Law Centre-I Faculty of Law, DU 4 NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | 42 ULC Bangalore 4 ULC Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | 43 NLUJAA Assam 3 CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | 44 Sastra School of Law Thanjavur 2 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) | 45 Rizvi Law College, Mumbai 1 Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | 46 VELS Chennai 1 CLEA (T5): Organiser (1) | 47 JSS Law College, Mysore 1 Surana Corp (T5): Organiser (1) |