Tatva rebellion ringleader Shishir Sharma rejoins Dua

Tatva Legal Delhi-based former managing partner Shishir Sharma and two non-equity partners - Seher Ali and Natasha Tuli - are rejoining Dua Associates, the firm Sharma had left seven years ago with 50 other lawyers from Dua in one of the largest-ever breakaways in the Indian legal market.

While Sharma’s Linked-in profile lists him as managing partner of the Tatva, it is understood the position was abolished in April 2013 in favour of an executive committee-style management at the firm.

According to a statement from Dua managing partner Ranji Dua, first published by Bar & Bench:

You may recollect that in January 2010 Shishir Sharma had spearheaded an exit from Dua Associates as the Managing Partner of the then newly formed Tatva Legal practice. Seven years hence he has communicated his desire to revert to Duas. After discussions over the last few months. I am happy to welcome him and his team back into the Dua fold effective 1st September, 2017 to be based in our firm’s Gurgaon office. Accompanying him will be two non-equity partners namely Ms. Seher Ali and Ms. Natasha Tuli and four professionals. We are happy to receive back yet another set of partners. The firm continues to attract experienced professionals and their reversion is another tribute to its growth and consolidation after the successful integration of the acquired practices in Mumbai and Chandigarh last year. For me personally, the return of many former partners is a reaffirmation of the strong values that our firm stands for which makes Duas a preferred choice for professionals having experienced the outside.

Sharma and several other Tatva partners declined to comment last Friday. We are awaiting a statement.

Sharma’s return to Dua mirrors that of Tatva co-founder Manoj Menon, who returned to Dua in April 2013.

In fact, Dua Associates had proven surprisingly resilient after the 2010 Tatva-breakaway, most recently promoting and hiring a number of partners, merging with a Mumbai and Chandigarh firm, and even foiling a poaching by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas in the heyday of the Amarchand Mangaldas breakup, responding by poaching one of Shardul Amarchand's in turn.

Tatva's Hyderabad office had been hit last year, with partner Ekta Bahl joining Samvad Partners in 2016, and competition partner Durga Bose Gandham moving to Luthra & Luthra the same year.

Tatva's Hyderabad office nevertheless remains the firm's single largest, retaining 35 lawyers including 5 partners, led by partner Shailendra Komatreddy.

The Bangalore office remains headed by partner NK Dilip, while Tatva partner Avinash Mody is heading up Delhi.

A statement from Tatva said:

We confirm that Shishir, Seher and Natasha will be moving on w.e.f 01 September 2017. We wish them the best in their future endeavours. Tatva continues to grow from strength to strength and service its clients with a team of over 80 professionals, including 21 partners, from its five offices (Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi). The New Delhi office, led by Avinash Mody, will continue to service clients in this region.