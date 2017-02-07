 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) tweeted: "Dear Supreme Court please take note:"

Victim was ‘Used to All Dirty Things’. Bombay HC’s Ridiculous Judgment is Why Fewer Women Report Rape

By Shikha Sreenivas

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping his adopted 17-year-old daughter. The court said that the girl’s accusation did not inspire their confidence because “she was used to [doing] all dirty things”, the order says.

In 2006, the girl’s biological mother had died of HIV, after which she was adopted by the accused and his wife. The supervisor of the Institution of Fatima Mata Sadan, where the girl stayed for a while after her mother’s death and before being adopted, informed her adoptive parents that when the girl was asked to write her life history, she found that girl had “unwarranted and unnatural behaviour”.

Based on this history the girl wrote, when she was around nine years old, the order reads, “Perused the statement written in the handwriting of the prosecutrix. She has admitted that she used to do all dirty things. It appears that she was inherently abnormal and had sexual instincts from her childhood, in all probability because of the environment and atmosphere where she lived and the conduct of her deceased mother.”

Keep reading at The Ladies Finger (5 more paragraphs)

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

President’s Address 2014 to 2017: Plan vs. Performance
PRS Legislative Research
Defense for Builders - In case of Delay in Delivery of Possession
Alba Law Offices
Roundup of Sabu Mathew George vs. Union of India: Intermediary liability and the ‘doctrine of auto-block’
CCG NLU Delhi
SFLC.in at 4CCon [26-28 January, 2017; Chennai]
sflc
Delhi HC hears the the Right to be Forgotten Case
CCG NLU Delhi
Gaps in the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructures in India
CCG NLU Delhi
Live Blog: 9th GNLU International Moot Court Competition (GIMC) - 1st to 5th February 2017.
GIMC_PR_Team
Who can hear the whistle blow? Whistleblowing and its impact on corporate governance in India
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
No comments yet; please share your views.