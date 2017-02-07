Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) tweeted: "Dear Supreme Court please take note:"

Victim was ‘Used to All Dirty Things’. Bombay HC’s Ridiculous Judgment is Why Fewer Women Report Rape

By Shikha Sreenivas

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping his adopted 17-year-old daughter. The court said that the girl’s accusation did not inspire their confidence because “she was used to [doing] all dirty things”, the order says.

In 2006, the girl’s biological mother had died of HIV, after which she was adopted by the accused and his wife. The supervisor of the Institution of Fatima Mata Sadan, where the girl stayed for a while after her mother’s death and before being adopted, informed her adoptive parents that when the girl was asked to write her life history, she found that girl had “unwarranted and unnatural behaviour”.

Based on this history the girl wrote, when she was around nine years old, the order reads, “Perused the statement written in the handwriting of the prosecutrix. She has admitted that she used to do all dirty things. It appears that she was inherently abnormal and had sexual instincts from her childhood, in all probability because of the environment and atmosphere where she lived and the conduct of her deceased mother.”