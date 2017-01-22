An estimated 5 minute read...

RGNUL has a very strong MPL team this season...

RGNUL Patiala lost out to George Washington University Law School in the finals of the 13th Edition of the KK Luthra Memorial National Moot Court Competition on 15th of January.

NLSIU Bangalore clinched the best memorial citation to maintain a 2 point lead over RGNUL, NUSRL Ranchi bagged the best speaker citation.

Points in the 13th K K Luthra Moot Court Competition 2017:

RGNUL Patiala: 8points (Runners-up, Tier IV)

NLSIU Bangalore: 8 (Best Memo, Tier IV)

NUSRL Ranchi: 8 (Best Speaker, Tier IV)

SLS Pune: 4 (Semi-Finalist, Tier IV)

DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College: 4 (Semi-Finalist, Tier IV)

Other MPL updates & housekeeping

10th B. R Sawhney Moot Court Competition 2016

After our initial report the update with the rest of the results of the BR Sawhney moot are here: Nirma University and SLS Pune were semi-finalists at the tier IV moot and have now been awarded 4 points each.

RGNUL Patiala had won that moot in the finals against NLIU Bhopal.

Skadden Foreign Direct Investment moot 2016:

At the tier V Skadden Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) International Arbitration Moot back in November 2016, several Indian heavyweights battled it out with what looked like more than 100 international teams according to the moot’s full report.

Nalsar Hyderabad in particular, made it to third “highest ranked team”, behind University of Gadjah Mada, of Indonesia, and National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.

The third-rank citation is equivalent to a semi-final, and gets Nalsar 3 points, and additionally, Nalsar speaker Megha Mehrotra was one of two listed as “best advocates global rounds” in the preliminnary rounds, which is worth 5 MPL points.

Her co-speaker Devarsh Saraf was awarded an “honourable mention advocates” worth 3 points. Researchers Namaratha Murugeshan and Vishesh Bhatia completed the all II year team from NALSAR.

The other Indian contingent to pick up points at the Skadden FDI moot was NLIU Bhopal, which bagged the 3rd Best Claimant Memorial worth 3 points as an honourable mention at an international Tier V moot.

The final tally: Official MPL 7 rankings table with recent moots

After updating the points from these moots, NALSAR has extended its lead to 53 with NLS and RGNUL at 2nd and 3rd position.

In the subsequent weeks, we shall be covering the Indian National Rounds of Jessup as we collect information from the organizers of the moots that have already taken place.