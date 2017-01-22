RGNUL Patiala lost out to George Washington University Law School in the finals of the 13th Edition of the KK Luthra Memorial National Moot Court Competition on 15th of January.
NLSIU Bangalore clinched the best memorial citation to maintain a 2 point lead over RGNUL, NUSRL Ranchi bagged the best speaker citation.
Points in the 13th K K Luthra Moot Court Competition 2017:
- RGNUL Patiala: 8points (Runners-up, Tier IV)
- NLSIU Bangalore: 8 (Best Memo, Tier IV)
- NUSRL Ranchi: 8 (Best Speaker, Tier IV)
- SLS Pune: 4 (Semi-Finalist, Tier IV)
- DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College: 4 (Semi-Finalist, Tier IV)
Other MPL updates & housekeeping
10th B. R Sawhney Moot Court Competition 2016
After our initial report the update with the rest of the results of the BR Sawhney moot are here: Nirma University and SLS Pune were semi-finalists at the tier IV moot and have now been awarded 4 points each.
RGNUL Patiala had won that moot in the finals against NLIU Bhopal.
Skadden Foreign Direct Investment moot 2016:
At the tier V Skadden Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) International Arbitration Moot back in November 2016, several Indian heavyweights battled it out with what looked like more than 100 international teams according to the moot’s full report.
Nalsar Hyderabad in particular, made it to third “highest ranked team”, behind University of Gadjah Mada, of Indonesia, and National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.
The third-rank citation is equivalent to a semi-final, and gets Nalsar 3 points, and additionally, Nalsar speaker Megha Mehrotra was one of two listed as “best advocates global rounds” in the preliminnary rounds, which is worth 5 MPL points.
Her co-speaker Devarsh Saraf was awarded an “honourable mention advocates” worth 3 points. Researchers Namaratha Murugeshan and Vishesh Bhatia completed the all II year team from NALSAR.
The other Indian contingent to pick up points at the Skadden FDI moot was NLIU Bhopal, which bagged the 3rd Best Claimant Memorial worth 3 points as an honourable mention at an international Tier V moot.
The final tally: Official MPL 7 rankings table with recent moots
After updating the points from these moots, NALSAR has extended its lead to 53 with NLS and RGNUL at 2nd and 3rd position.
In the subsequent weeks, we shall be covering the Indian National Rounds of Jessup as we collect information from the organizers of the moots that have already taken place.
|Date→
|11/2017
|15/1/2017
|2/10/16
|Tier→
|5
|4
|4
|Rank
|College
|Total MPL points
|Itemisation of MPL points
|FDI Moot (International Rounds)
|Pts
|K K Luthra Moot (T4)
|Pts
|BR Sawhney (T4)
|Pts
|1
|NALSAR Hyderabad
|53
|FDI Moot (International Rounds): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) |
|3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3)
|11
|Organizer (2)
|2
|2
|NLSIU Bangalore
|38
|K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) |
|Best Memorial (8)
|8
|3
|RGNUL Patiala
|36
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |
|Runners-Up (8)
|8
|Winner (15); Best Memorial (8)
|23
|4
|GLC Mumbai
|34
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Organizer (1) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|5
|NLIU Bhopal
|31
|FDI Moot (International Rounds): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) |
|3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3)
|3
|Runners-up (8)
|8
|6
|UILS Chandigarh
|25
|Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|7
|CNLU Patna
|25
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
|8
|NLU Jodhpur
|23
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) |
|9
|NUJS Kolkata
|20
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10) |
|10
|GNLU Gandhinagar
|18
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|Best Speaker (8)
|8
|11
|UPES Dehradun
|15
|GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), Best Speaker (5) |
|12
|Symbiosis Noida
|15
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|29
|George Washington University Law School
|15
|K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) |
|Winner (15)
|15
|30
|RESULTS YET TO BE CONFIRMED
|10
|MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5), best memo (5) |
|31
|School of Law, Christ University
|10
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|32
|MNLU Mumbai
|10
|Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
|33
|ILNU Ahmedabad
|9
|BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|Semi-Finalist (4)
|4
|34
|Karnataka State University Law School
|8
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
|35
|RMLNLU Lukcnow
|8
|GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) |
|30
|Symbiosis Law School Pune
|8
|K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|Semi-Finalist (4)
|4
|Semi-Finalist (4)
|4
|32
|NUSRL Ranchi
|8
|K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
|Best Speaker (8)
|8
|25
|HNLU Raipur
|6
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3) |
|26
|SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai
|5
|Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|27
|ILS Pune
|5
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
|24
|Jamia Milia Islamia Law School
|5
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
|31
|DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College
|4
|K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|Semi-Finalist (4)
|4
|32
|NLU Delhi
|2
|Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) |
|33
|Sastra School of Law Thanjavur
|2
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
|34
|Amity Law School Noida
|1
|Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Organizer (1) |
|26
|Rizvi Law College, Mumbai
|1
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|29
|SOEL Chennai
|1
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Organizer (1) |