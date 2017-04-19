New Indus partners Pallavi Kanakagiri and Winnie Shekhar (l to r)

IndusLaw has promoted Bangalore principal associates Pallavi Kanakagiri and Winnie Shekhar to partner, expanding its partnership to 19.

The firm, which has more than 100 associates in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, according to its press release, has also promoted six to senior associate, and three to principal associate.

Senior partner Suneeth Katarki commented: “While we have added several new partners this year from lateral hires, movement upwards of colleagues who have been with the firm always provides a special feeling to the senior partners of the firm.

“I wish them a long and enjoyable stint at IndusLaw.”

New IndusLaw partners

Pallavi Kanakagiri has been promoted in the corporate and securities practice, having joined IndusLaw in 2010 from Chalapathy and Srivinas. She is a 2009 Bangalore University law graduate. According to Indus’ press release, she has “advised on several venture capital and private equity investments more often advising the investing entities. She is regularly involved in transactions involving restructuring and reorganization of companies”.

New corporate partner Winnie Shekhar is a 2009 GNLU Gandhinagar graduate, having joined Wadia Ghandy in Ahmedabad after graduation and moving to IndusLaw in 2012. She primarily practices in private equity and venture capital investments, and mergers, acquisition and restructuring transactions, especially in the ecommerce space.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has also recently promoted a GNLU Gandhinagar graduate to partnership.

One Bangalore principal associate promotion

Litigation and disputes senior associate in Bangalore, Palecanda Chinnappa, was promoted to principal associate.

2 new Delhi principal associate promotions

Two senior associates were promoted in Delhi to principal associate level:

Anubha Sital (corporate & securities): “Anubha has been with the Firm since 2015. Her practice areas include private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory.

Divya Varghese (corporate & securities): “Divya has been with the Firm since 2008. Her practice areas include private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory.”

5 new Bangalore senior associates

Yeshaswi Narasimhan (Corporate & Securities): “Yeshaswi has been with the Firm since 2015. His practice areas include private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory.”

Kriti Bhatia (Corporate & Securities): “Kriti has been with the Firm since 2013. Her practice areas include private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory.”

Ashwin Krishnan (Corporate & Securities): “Ashwin has been with the Firm since 2015. His practice areas include private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory.”

Aakash Dasgupta (corporate & securities)

Mayukh Datta (corporate & securities)

One new Mumbai senior associate

One was promoted to senior associate in Mumbai: