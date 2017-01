Sanjeet Malik returns after 4 years of clean energy and other independent work

Former Milbank Tweet Hadley & McCloy counsel Sanjeet Malik has joined Samvad Partners in Delhi, reported Bar & Bench.

Malik, who had left Milbank in April 2013 to work in the renewables energy space, worked independently between August 2013 and June 2016 in India advising “various clean energy startups”, according to his Linked-in profile and in July 2016 listed himself as a “solo practitioner” in law in New York City.

He had begun his career in 2001 at Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton in New York, joining Milbank in 2011, specialising on corporate transactional work.

Samvad co-founding partner Siddharth Raja had left in November 2016 for Argus Partners in Bangalore.

We have reached out to Samvad and Malik for comment.