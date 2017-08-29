ASDA Media & Entertainment Private Limited (ASDA), an INDASDA Group entity, has acquired a significant stake in Moshe's Fine Foods Private Limited from South Asia Gastronomy (Mauritius) Enterprises LLC, a food and beverage portfolio company and platform of private equity firm, New Silk Route, as reported by The Economic Times and Deal Street Asia.

Veyrah Law team led by partner Ajay Joseph and associate Anshul Pandey advised and assisted ASDA Media & Entertainment in the process of acquisition.

Samvad Partners Mumbai-based partner Vineetha MG and associates Niruti Pongotra and Himani Singh acted and represented South Asia Gastronomy Enterprises LLC.

Moshe’s Fine Foods owns and operates a Mediterranean cuisine-focused chain under the Cafe Moshe brand and runs 14 outlets across Mumbai and Pune.