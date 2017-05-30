NUSRL 2017 offers: 17 Co jobs, 8 firm jobs, 4 fellowships

NUSRL Ranchi placed 26 students out of 40 who participated in the campus recruitment offered to 94 students graduating in 2017, steering entirely clear of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) jobs this year. One out of the 40 participants found a job independently.

Companies were the biggest recruiters with the All India Reporter (AIR) hiring five students and L&T Finance and the Eastern Book Company each hiring three students, after one student rejected EBC’s offer. Wipro and two other companies also hired.

Khaitan & Co was the only one out of the cluster of seven Indian BigLaw firms, which hired at the NUSRL campus. Two students joined Khaitan. One student participating in the campus process independently applied and got through Luthra & Luthra.

Hari Global Advisors, Athena Law, Asav Law Partners and Hammurabi & Solomon were the other law firms hiring from campus, with Hammurabi offering two jobs under its fellowship program, one of which was not taken up.

Two students joined PRS Legislative Research’ LAMP fellowship and the Teach for India fellowship.

This year marks a jump in NUSRL’s campus recruitment trends. LPO Quislex, which hired 17 students last year, was the biggest out of total five organisations who hired from campus in 2016. While the total students participating in, and the total jobs from, the campus process was similar to this year, Wadia Ghandy was the only law firm to have hired from campus, as reported by Lawctopus.

This year NUSRL attracted attention from the judiciary, government, media and top NLUs through its 4-day lockdown protests against its administration’s mismanagement of the law school.