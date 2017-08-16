 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

NLU Jodhpur third year student Vikram Nagech was found dead near the rail track opposite the law school's campus on Monday, in a suspected case of suicide, reported the Times of India.

The police is yet to conclude its investigation on whether Nagech' death was by suicide or accident, the NLU administration thinks it was an accident and the law school's registrar has commented to TOI that he was a good student who recently passed his fourth semester with good marks, while students of the law school have alleged that Nagech was undergoing treatment for depression.

According to investigating officer ACP Bhopal Singh Lakhawat's comment to TOI, Nagech had gone out to a restaurant with his friends at 730pm on Sunday but did not return with them at 10pm although he assured over a call at 1050pm that he will soon return. That was anyone's last communication with the 21-year-old deceased NLUJ student from Delhi. The next morning his body was discovered with some injury marks, near the railway tracks.

Exactly 5 years ago, on 13 August, a fourth year NUJS Kolkata student Wasim Iqbal also fell to his death in a suspected case of suicide, while on 10 August last year Amity Delhi fourth year student Sushant Rohilla committed suicide by hanging himself.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in
Click to show 5 comments
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 16 Aug 17, 16:25
A girl from NLS committed suicide last year as well.
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 X 16 Aug 17, 18:52
Which Legally India will not mention.
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Please be careful 16 Aug 17, 16:30
It's Vikrant* not Vikram. Please be mindful when you report on such things.
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +3 Object -0 NLU Stud 16 Aug 17, 16:32
Ragging, depression, alleged suicides, unhealthy competition, is nothing but a manifestation of our D - Grade Education system. It's okay, "aisi ghatnaye hoti rehti hein".
Reply Report to LI
3.1
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Guest 16 Aug 17, 18:51
Absolutely. There are two key problems here:

1) Too few jobs, lots of unhealthy competition.

2) Most of our universities are run by glorified government clerks who are completely clueless about the Indian youth and insensitive to their needs.
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.