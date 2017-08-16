NLU Jodhpur third year student Vikram Nagech was found dead near the rail track opposite the law school's campus on Monday, in a suspected case of suicide, reported the Times of India.

The police is yet to conclude its investigation on whether Nagech' death was by suicide or accident, the NLU administration thinks it was an accident and the law school's registrar has commented to TOI that he was a good student who recently passed his fourth semester with good marks, while students of the law school have alleged that Nagech was undergoing treatment for depression.

According to investigating officer ACP Bhopal Singh Lakhawat's comment to TOI, Nagech had gone out to a restaurant with his friends at 730pm on Sunday but did not return with them at 10pm although he assured over a call at 1050pm that he will soon return. That was anyone's last communication with the 21-year-old deceased NLUJ student from Delhi. The next morning his body was discovered with some injury marks, near the railway tracks.

Exactly 5 years ago, on 13 August, a fourth year NUJS Kolkata student Wasim Iqbal also fell to his death in a suspected case of suicide, while on 10 August last year Amity Delhi fourth year student Sushant Rohilla committed suicide by hanging himself.