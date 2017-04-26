We have missed Legally Social and we bet so have you! Lawyers, we’re pleased to announce that there’s a change in nightlife venue on Thursday, 4 May, at a bar near you instead of your office.
Please gather at the Metropolitan Mall Saket, Delhi, 4 May 2017 from 7pm onwards till 1am.
JAJO’s KITCHEN (on the mall’s 2nd floor) will be serving up a mix of socialising lawyers from the courts, firms and companies, alongside scintillating pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails.
Team Legally India will be present too.
And Jajo’s have graciously opened up some generous discounts for Legally Socialites: Extended happy hours until 11 PM on alcohol (i.e. buy-one-get-one-free); and 20% off on food.
You can reserve your place for only Rs 200 by clicking here.
Alternatively, if you’re a Legally India subscriber, entry is free - please sign up here).
This beautifully done rooftop restaurant and bar has got excellent reviews for all its cuisine (by Asian masterchef Jajo), but we especially recommend the melt-in-your-mouth Tempura.
Finally, if you’ve forgotten the rules, you’ll be reassurred that it’s still all very straightforward:
- The first rule of Legally Social is: Everyone is equal at Legally Social. Please address each other by first names if possible.
- Second rule: Leave allegiances and competition at the door.
- Third rule: What happens at Legally Social stays at Legally Social - Chatham House Rule applies for all.
Bring your friends, colleagues and hapless bystanders who don’t mind partying with lawyers. Non-law friends and significant others are welcome if they can take it.
Oh, and unfortunately the event is exclusively for qualified lawyers, and not for law students.
If you have any questions, please let us know in the comments or email us at .
We look forward to seeing you there.
Team LI
Register for Legally Social Delhi now!
