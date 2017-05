“E-commerce logistics services provider Delhivery has raised $30 million from Chinese conglomerate Fosun International. This additional investment is a part of the $100 Mn funding the company raised in March from The Carlyle Group, as indicated by ETTech. The company currently services 800 cities, 9000 pin codes with a network of 12 fulfilment centres. Delhivery claims it fulfils 10 million shipments a month,” reported Medianama.

Khaitan & Co Delhi partner Bharat Anand and senior associates Nidhi Killawala and Vrinda Agarwal acted for Fosun with senior associates Aishwarya Nagpal and Nitish Goel and associates Charu Chitwan, Anish Jaipuriar, Bharat Gupta and Vidhi Kotak and counsel Shailendra Bhandare .