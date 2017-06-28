JGLS places 2017 LLB students with healthy mix of corporates, in-house, litigation and others

JGLS Sonepat has placed 92 out of 235 students graduating in its 5 year LLB class of 2017, revealed a break-down of figures for the course requested by Legally India.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was the largest recruiter at 12 jobs accepted, out of 29 law firms, 6 companies, 3 research programs and several advocates that hired from the batch.

Khaitan & Co and Economic Laws Practice (ELP) each hired 3, while 2 each were hired by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Nishith Desai Associates, Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy.

One foreign law firm - Herbert Smith Freehills - also made one accepted job offer for a lucrative training contract.

Law firms picked up a total of 48 students, companies took 13, with 27 going into litigation.

107 students had participated in the campus placement activities. The total 2017 graduating batch size is 235, with 39 having opted out of placements, according to the university.

According to the figures, besides the 92 accounted for, another:

26 enrolled for higher studies,

21 are joining family practice or business,

22 are preparing for competitive exams,

17 are “undecided”, and

15 are “looking for placement”.

Other law schools’ 2017 recruitments

JGLS list of law firms recruitments 2017

29 law firms, including Herbert Smith Freehills, recruited 48 students.

Firm Placements Advaita Legal 1 Argus Partners 1 Alternate Law Forum 1 Bharucha & Partners 1 Chandhiok & Associates 1 Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas 12 Desai Law Offices 1 Economic Laws Practice 3 Enviro Legal 1 Hammurabi & Solomon 1 Inttl Advocare 1 Kanga & Co 1 Khaitan & Co 3 KMA Law Office 1 Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan 1 Lex Favios 1 M&M Legal 1 Nishith Desai Associates 2 Pamasis Law Chambers 1 Rajdeep Behura & Associates 1 Remfry & Sagar 1 S&R Associates 1 Satram Das B & Co 1 Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas 2 SMA Legal 1 Surge Laws 1 Trilegal 2 Wadia Ghandy 2 Herbert Smith Freehills 1

Companies

7 companies hired 13 graduates with HCL Technologies being the largest recruiter.

Corporate Placement Clutch Group 1 HCL Technologies 4 Jirico 1 JSPL 2 PwC 3 Thomson Reuters 1 Wizcraft International Entertainment 1

Litigation & Clerkship

Jindal claimed in its press release that 27 students were placed with advocates’ chambers, providing detailed names of chambers and advocates for 15, including one clerkship.

Advocate/clerskship Placements Justice Rohinton Nariman 1 Anup Dahiya 1 Ashish Shrivastava 1 Deepesh Beniwal 1 Jasbeer Malik 1 KL Mehta 1 Ratnanko Bannerjee 1 Ritin Rai 1 Rustomkhan 1 S Ramesh Babu 1 Simon Benjamin 2 Smriti Sinha 1 Subhash Agrawal 1 Supriya Juneja 1 Others 12

Policy research and fellowship programs

Teach for India hired 2 graduates while one each joined LAMP and The Legist.