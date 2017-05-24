HNLU Raipur has released the 2016-17 placement statistics of its recruitment coordination committee (RCC), after a successful year of hunting jobs via PPOs and interviews made on campus and via video-conferencing.
A total of 48 job accepted offers were made to 73 students, according to the RCC’s release, with a total of 57 offers.
We reached out to HNLU and its RCC for comment on the total size of its batch, but are yet to hear back. We will update this story when and if we hear back.
However, for those 48 accepted offers the RCC transparently provided a full list of jobs with names of students (see PDF uploaded below, for a redacted list), including offers and acceptances.
Non-legal practice jobs
The biggest single recruiter by far was the Chhattisgarh Ministry of Law and Legislative Affairs, which picked up 17 HNLU students.
Thomson Reuters was also one of the bigger recruiters, picking up three. Exam coaching and preparation service IMS India hired one.
Law firms & practices
The biggest law firm recruiter was Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, which made four accepted offers.
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, AZB & Partners, Trilegal and ICICI Bank each hired one HNLU student.
Link Legal India Law Services, Singh & Associates and Advaita Legal each hired two, while one each was hired by:
- Vaish Associates Mumbai,
- BMR Legal,
- Tuli & Co,
- TPM Solicitors
- Arthe Law
- Wadia Ghandy
- SK Farhan & Associates
- Nexus Legal, Lucknow
- LexPlosion Solutions, Kolkata (LPO)
- Chambers of Advocate Karan Joseph
LLM / fellowships
One student accepted a Teach for India Fellowship, while four opted for LLMs or MBAs at the Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden; Institute for Law and Finance, Frankfurt; SOAS London; and IIT Kharagpur.
Story to be updated.
The RCC explained in its statement:
This year we tried reaching out to a lot of law firms for the interviews and to get more assessment internships from the law firms, and companies as to increase the numbers of placements. The strategy has paid off, with 57 offers being generated for the 73 students who sat for Placements including the LLMs, and fellowships. We are awaiting results of few interviews right now which would take the overall number definitely higher.
This year also saw the increase in number of students who went for Fellowships with 2 students got the offers from renowned Teach for India and one from Yes Foundation Social Change fellowship.
LLM offers came from Institute for Law and Finance at Frankfurt, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London and one student has taken admission in Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden.
We believe that HNLU is doing better with every graduating batch and this year also a healthy number of students who registered for placements got through. I would like to mention that there was seen a dip in number of subscribers this year as healthy number of people have decided to take UPSC, Judiciary exams and other exams right after the graduation and a few students decided to go for Litigation at their respective places.
The RCC this year was formed under the aegis of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sukhpal Singh and the Registrar Dr. Deepak Kumar Srivastava. The faculty Co-ordinators were Dr. Y. Papparao, and Mrs. Balwinder Kaur Sandhu.
The Student Co-ordinators of the RCC were Nipun Gautam, Astha Sinha, Om Kukreja, Prerana De, A.Rishi and Sharanya Mukherjee. [...]
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Law firms, Companies and Chhattisgarh Ministry of Law and Legislative Affairs for trusting in us. Without their faith, we wouldn’t have achieved these numbers.
We would like to thank our University, our Vice-Chancellor, our Registrar, and our Alumni for all their efforts.
Last but not the least; we would like to thank all the students for their hard work and perseverance for being the flag bearer of the HNLU community.
The RCC also added in its statement:
