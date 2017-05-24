An estimated 4 minute read...

Raipur’s RCC provides full breakdown of 2017 RCC jobs, including several highly coveted placements

HNLU Raipur has released the 2016-17 placement statistics of its recruitment coordination committee (RCC), after a successful year of hunting jobs via PPOs and interviews made on campus and via video-conferencing.

A total of 48 job accepted offers were made to 73 students, according to the RCC’s release, with a total of 57 offers.

However, for those 48 accepted offers the RCC transparently provided a full list of jobs with names of students (see PDF uploaded below, for a redacted list), including offers and acceptances.

Non-legal practice jobs

The biggest single recruiter by far was the Chhattisgarh Ministry of Law and Legislative Affairs, which picked up 17 HNLU students.

Thomson Reuters was also one of the bigger recruiters, picking up three. Exam coaching and preparation service IMS India hired one.

Law firms & practices

The biggest law firm recruiter was Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, which made four accepted offers.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, AZB & Partners, Trilegal and ICICI Bank each hired one HNLU student.

Link Legal India Law Services, Singh & Associates and Advaita Legal each hired two, while one each was hired by:

Vaish Associates Mumbai,

BMR Legal,

Tuli & Co,

TPM Solicitors

Arthe Law

Wadia Ghandy

SK Farhan & Associates

Nexus Legal, Lucknow

LexPlosion Solutions, Kolkata (LPO)

Chambers of Advocate Karan Joseph

LLM / fellowships

One student accepted a Teach for India Fellowship, while four opted for LLMs or MBAs at the Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden; Institute for Law and Finance, Frankfurt; SOAS London; and IIT Kharagpur.

