shamnad (@shamnad) tweeted: "What a story! One of the most creative counsels around. And one of the few with balls! Pun very much intended, given that it's cricket!"

Gopal Sankaranarayanan: The lawyer on a mission to weed out politics from cricket

By Apurva Vishwanath

New Delhi: Three years after the Supreme Court flagged off an overhaul of India’s apex cricket body, it’s the home stretch.

On 22 January 2014, former chief justice T.S. Thakur named justices R.M. Lodha, Ashok Bhan and R.V. Raveendran to clean up cricket administration in India. The panel recommended a 16-step process which the cricket body duly defied, prompting the SC to replace its office-bearers.

The three judges who lived in Delhi, Chandigarh and Bengaluru were not known to be cricket aficionados—in sharp contrast to Gopal Sankaranarayanan, the 40-year-old Supreme Court advocate and the panel’s secretary assigned to assist the judges.

