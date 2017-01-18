Acharya, who works at a U.S.-based think tank called New America and focuses on cyber-law, said the key concern is that Aadhaar data can be stolen and misused.

“The app and validation software are insecure, the Aadhaar system itself is insecure, the network infrastructure is insecure, and the laws are inadequate.”

The biometric data collected on the authentication device at a merchant location can potentially be stored on the device as well as the smartphone of a merchant for a long time. Abraham added that there is a possibility that non-certified devices will enter the market, which can store data and use it in the future to do fraudulent transactions.

