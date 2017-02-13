 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Legally India (@LegallyIndia) tweeted: "SC puts stop to Jallikattu petitioner vs retd Justice KS Radhakrishnan for accepting PETA award"

The Hindu (@the_hindu) tweeted: "Justice Radhakrishnan, author of the judgment banning jallikattu, received a ‘Man of the Year’ award from PETA"

SC stays Madras HC notice to former SC judge who banned Jallikattu

By Krishnadas Rajagopal

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court notice to former Supreme Court judge, Justice K.S. Radhakrishnan, the author of a 2014 judgment banning jallikattu, for accepting the ‘Man of the Year’ award conferred on him by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

A Bench of Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and Justice N.V. Ramana further issued notice to Salai Chakrapani, a jallikattu enthusiast, who filed the petition against the former Supreme Court judge.

Justice Radhakrishnan contended there was no constitutional bar on him on receiving such an award after retirement as Supreme Court judge.

