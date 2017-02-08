An estimated 3 minute read...

Karnan faces senior ire again: Elder judges try to restrain the colourful judge with contempt this time

A seven apex court judge bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar, with justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, PC Ghose and Kurian Joseph have today withdrawn all judicial and administrative work from Calcutta high court judge Justice CS Karnan, according to PTI.

Karnan was ordered to respond to the Supreme Court notice by 13 February.

The Supreme Court order against Karnan stops him from conducting any judicial work

Karnan’s run-ins with his brother and sister-judges has had a long and controversial history, with Karnan having made a series of allegations against other judges.

And only one year ago the Supreme Court had already stripped Karnan of his judicial power, while he was at the Madras high court.

While Karnan and the then-CJI TS Thakur attempted to build bridges back then in a meeting, things clearly weren’t rosy. The collegium transferred him to Calcutta a few months later, which Karnan challenged in the Supreme Court.

The last suo motu contempt action by the Supreme Court was against retired Justice Markandey Katju, who, not unlike Karnan had also written about how corrupt he felt the judiciary was (though Karnan’s grouse has appeared to be more personal than Katju’s). Katju’s action ended with an apology from the colourful judge in early January, though he has now started to cautiously criticise the judiciary again in his blog.

First time, SC moves against High Court judge for contempt | The Indian Express By Utkarsh Anand FOR THE first time, the Supreme Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a high court judge for writing letters, levelling allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired apex court and high court judges. The unprecedented move will see the seven senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, drawing up contempt proceedings against Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan. A fortnight ago, Justice Karnan had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take action against what he described as “high corruption at the judiciary”. In his letter dated January 23, the judge furnished “an initial list of corrupt judges” and named 20 judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

