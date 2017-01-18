Bar & Bench (@barandbench) tweeted: "You are lacklustre”, Supreme Court comes down on BCI.

The new Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar told the top regulator of lawyers, which in all fairness has a huge workload of cases its defending in court: “You are very lacklustre. Matters are pending for five to six years and you don’t serve on respondents.”

Khehar’s predecessor Justice TS Thakur at the beginning of this term in January 2016, had called on the BCI to shape up and improve its act in regulating legal education and the profession.

And in July, a Supreme Court bench had asked the Law Commission to look into improving the BCI, which the Commission promptly began working on.

Supreme Court of India pulls up BCI, calls it “lacklustre" By Murali Krishnan The Supreme Court of India today disapproved of the conduct of the Bar Council of India (BCI) in a case concerning its Legal Education Rules, 2008. A Bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud termed the conduct of the BCI “lacklustre”, while proceeding to disposea batch of transfer petitions filed by the regulatory body. The transfer petitions were filed as far back as 2010, seeking the transfer of different cases in various high courts relating to Rule 7 of Legal Education Rules.

