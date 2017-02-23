The case of the suicide note of Arunachal Pradesh ex-chief minister Kalikho Pul took a dramatic turn today, with the Supreme Court closing the matter on the judicial side after senior counsel Dushyant Dave impassioned pleas for Pul’s widow, Dangwimsai Pul.

Dave made asked uncomfortable questions to the bench why it had been listed before court No 13, where justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and UU Lalit sat, despite his client having wanted an administrative rather than a judicial hearing.

Dave referred to the contents of the note, and said it was an allegation against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar, who presided over the Arunchal Pradesh President’s rule matter that had been heard by the five-Judge Constitution bench.

Therefore, the matter ought to have been dealt with on the administrative side by Justice J Chelameswar, Dave said. Justice Dipak Misra too had sat on that bench, which was alluded to in the suicide note.

After hearing Dave for nearly 30 minutes, the bench agreed to dispose of the writ petition as withdrawn, and to let Mrs Pul avail other remedies.

Dave asked the bench to recuse itself as Justice Goel had been Justice Khehar’s colleague in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice must be seen to be done, and I have the greatest regard for you, he told the judges.