With a final spurt of more than 3,000 LLB and LLM applicants registering for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), just a few hours after our report last week (on 31 March) and before the 1159pm deadline.

A total of 44,576 LLB applicants registered for CLAT 2017, which recorded growth of 11.4% since CLAT 2016, second only to CLAT 2015’s record growth rate of 14%.

6,108 LLM applicants also eventually registered for the exam, 8% higher than last year’s figure.

The total number of applications, 50,684, is still not the final tally though, as payments for some applications are pending, said SP Singh, registrar at CNLU Patna which is the law school convening the CLAT 2017.

Almost one-fifth of the applicants this year are from Delhi (7,776 applications). Lucknow (2,714) and Bhopal (2,660) were the other cities from where most applicants registered.

Singh said that CNLU did not have the total tally for the number of LLB applicants who were above the court-overruled age limit of 20 years that the BCI had earlier imposed on this year’s applicants, at the time of going to press.

The odds for a candidate from the general category to make it to one of the LLB seats offered in CLAT 2017 now stands at about 2.1% as applicants are competing for 1,154 unreserved LLB seats (and 389 unreserved LLM seats) across the 18 participating NLUs this year.

1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Student1 05 Apr 17, 21:00
Hello Prachi Ma'am, does this mean CLAT is tougher to crack than IIM CAT? And are domestic salaries comparable to IIM?

Also, what is the present rank of the NLUs? Which ranking should we go by?

It will be good if you can give more guidance.
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Guest 05 Apr 17, 22:41
Huge news, as this makes CLAT more competitive than IIMs, but IIMs get 100 times more funding from the govt . Shameful!
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +1 Object -3 VC_ 06 Apr 17, 10:16
Revised Rankings of NLUs:
1. NLU- D (So CLAT Aspirants you better try for AILET)
2. NLSIU
3. NUJS
4. NALSAR
5. GNLU
6. RGNUL
7. NLU Jodhpur
8. NLIU Bhopal
9. Try again next year.
Reply Report to LI
3.1
Show?
Like +2 Object -1 What the......? 06 Apr 17, 12:28
Bro are you high? Did you just place NLUD over NALSAR/NLS. Seriously?
Reply Report to LI
3.1.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 VC_ 06 Apr 17, 13:19
No. Yes.
Reply Report to LI
3.2
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 lol 07 Apr 17, 15:51
hahahaha. anyone would be foolish to go by these rankings. please don't take this joker seriously.
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 NLU Stud 06 Apr 17, 12:31
Wow, even getting into the so called lower rung nlu's is going to be really hard. May Lord have mercy.
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 06 Apr 17, 16:08
Kian and Prachi there multiple rankings bring posted by your users, and you are also using different rankings for moot and placements. This is very confusing. I request you to have ONE official article clarifying the ranks and highlighting the pros and cons of each NLU. We know about the top 6 ranks, but the new NLUS are unknown to us.
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.