NLU Orissa makes huge MPL 7 debut with Jessup qualifier win

The 58th Edition of the Philip C Jessup International Moot Court Competition 2017 Indian National Rounds (tier 3) saw 32 Indian universities battle it out for glory at Amity Law School, Delhi, as liveblogged on Legally India by Amity’s moot committee.

In the semi-finals, Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune routed Nalsar Hyderabad, while NLU Orissa defeated NLIU Bhopal to eventually win the Indian National Rounds against SLS.

The best speaker citation was bagged by Akshaya Venkatraman from NUJS Kolkata, which is the 4th best speaker citation this year for the Kolkata national law school.

NLIU Bhopal additionally won the best memorial, adding 10 crucial points to the law school’s already brimming MPL kitty.

All four teams will represent India in the White and Case international rounds of the unofficial world cup of mooting that will be held later this year in Washington DC from 9-15 April 2017.

MPL points won at the 58th Philip C Jessup Indian National Rounds

Winner: NLUO (20 Points)

Runners-up: SLS Pune (10 Points)

Semi-finalists: NALSAR Hyderabad and NLIU Bhopal (5 Points)

Best Speaker: Akshaya Venkatraman, NUJS (10 Points)

Best Memorial: NLIU Bhopal (10 Points)

Catching up with some past MPL Action

While we still await the semi-finalist citations for MC Chagla Memorial Moot Court Competition 2016 held at GLC Mumbai, we do now have the best speaker and best memorial citations with us. The best speaker was bagged by NUJS Kolkata, while best memorial by GLC Mumbai.

Both colleges have now been awarded 5 MPL points each for the tier 5 moot.

Coming up next

Next weekend we will be covering the national rounds of the 8th Leiden Sarin Air Law Moot Court Competition and the 9th edition of the GNLU International Moot Court Competition.

MPL 7 season standings after all the action

Post Jessup, the MPL table has seen some changes in the rankings as NLIU Bhopal has broken into the second position, with a 7 point lead over GLC Mumbai, presently in 3rd position.

NLSIU and GLC switched positions after the MC Chagla best memorial update.

NLUO, meanwhile, made the biggest jump, comfortably situated in 10th position now.

Nalsar still maintains a comfortable lead of 12 points over NLIU.

But as we prepare for GIMCC, KLA, DMH, Leiden Sarin and a host of other moots to take place in February, the big question remains: will NALSAR be able to consolidate this lead, or crumble as NLIU, GLC and NLS mount pressure on the multiple-time-ex-MPL champion...

Please click here for the full MPL 7 league table.

The MPL 7 league

Date→ 29/1/2017 Tier→ 3 Rank College Total MPL points Itemisation of MPL points Jessup India Rounds (T3) Pts 1 Nalsar Hyderabad 58 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) | Semi-Finalist (5) 5 2 NLIU Bhopal 46 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Researcher (10) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | Semi-Finalist (5); Best Researcher (10) 15 3 GLC Mumbai 39 Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Organizer (1); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | 4 NLSIU Bangalore 38 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) | 5 RGNUL Patiala 36 Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) | 6 NUJS Kolkata 35 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) | Best Speaker (10) 10 7 UILS Chandigarh 25 Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) | 8 CNLU Patna 25 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | 9 NLU Jodhpur 23 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) | 10 NLU Orissa 20 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | Winners (20) 20 11 GNLU Gandhinagar 18 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | 12 Symbiosis Law School Pune 18 Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Runners-Up (10) 10 13 Symbiosis Noida 15 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) | 14 George Washington University Law School 15 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) | 15 UPES Dehradun 10 GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), | 16 RESULTS YET TO BE CONFIRMED 10 17 School of Law, Christ University 10 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) | 18 MNLU Mumbai 10 Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) | 19 ILNU Ahmedabad 9 BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) | 20 Karnataka State University Law School 8 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | 21 RMLNLU Lukcnow 8 GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) | 22 NUSRL Ranchi 8 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) | 23 HNLU Raipur 6 Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3) | 24 SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai 5 Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Best Speaker (5) | 25 ILS Pune 5 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | 26 Jamia Milia Islamia Law School 5 Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | 27 DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College 4 K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | 28 NLU Delhi 2 Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) | 29 Sastra School of Law Thanjavur 2 Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) | 30 Amity Law School Noida 1 Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Organizer (1) | 31 Rizvi Law College, Mumbai 1 Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | 32 SOEL Chennai 1 Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Organizer (1) |