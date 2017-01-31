 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

The 58th Edition of the Philip C Jessup International Moot Court Competition 2017 Indian National Rounds (tier 3) saw 32 Indian universities battle it out for glory at Amity Law School, Delhi, as liveblogged on Legally India by Amity’s moot committee.

In the semi-finals, Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune routed Nalsar Hyderabad, while NLU Orissa defeated NLIU Bhopal to eventually win the Indian National Rounds against SLS.

The best speaker citation was bagged by Akshaya Venkatraman from NUJS Kolkata, which is the 4th best speaker citation this year for the Kolkata national law school.

NLIU Bhopal additionally won the best memorial, adding 10 crucial points to the law school’s already brimming MPL kitty.

All four teams will represent India in the White and Case international rounds of the unofficial world cup of mooting that will be held later this year in Washington DC from 9-15 April 2017.

MPL points won at the 58th Philip C Jessup Indian National Rounds

  • Winner: NLUO (20 Points)
  • Runners-up: SLS Pune (10 Points)
  • Semi-finalists: NALSAR Hyderabad and NLIU Bhopal (5 Points)
  • Best Speaker: Akshaya Venkatraman, NUJS (10 Points)
  • Best Memorial: NLIU Bhopal (10 Points)

Catching up with some past MPL Action

While we still await the semi-finalist citations for MC Chagla Memorial Moot Court Competition 2016 held at GLC Mumbai, we do now have the best speaker and best memorial citations with us. The best speaker was bagged by NUJS Kolkata, while best memorial by GLC Mumbai.

Both colleges have now been awarded 5 MPL points each for the tier 5 moot.

Coming up next

Next weekend we will be covering the national rounds of the 8th Leiden Sarin Air Law Moot Court Competition and the 9th edition of the GNLU International Moot Court Competition.

MPL 7 season standings after all the action

Post Jessup, the MPL table has seen some changes in the rankings as NLIU Bhopal has broken into the second position, with a 7 point lead over GLC Mumbai, presently in 3rd position.

NLSIU and GLC switched positions after the MC Chagla best memorial update.

NLUO, meanwhile, made the biggest jump, comfortably situated in 10th position now.

Nalsar still maintains a comfortable lead of 12 points over NLIU.

But as we prepare for GIMCC, KLA, DMH, Leiden Sarin and a host of other moots to take place in February, the big question remains: will NALSAR be able to consolidate this lead, or crumble as NLIU, GLC and NLS mount pressure on the multiple-time-ex-MPL champion...

Please click here for the full MPL 7 league table.

The MPL 7 league

Date→29/1/2017
Tier→3
RankCollegeTotal MPL pointsItemisation of MPL pointsJessup India Rounds (T3)Pts
1Nalsar Hyderabad58Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) | Semi-Finalist (5)5
2NLIU Bhopal46Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Researcher (10) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | Semi-Finalist (5); Best Researcher (10)15
3GLC Mumbai39Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Organizer (1); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
4NLSIU Bangalore38K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) |
5RGNUL Patiala36Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |
6NUJS Kolkata35Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) | Best Speaker (10)10
7UILS Chandigarh25Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
8CNLU Patna25Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
9NLU Jodhpur23Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) |
10NLU Orissa20Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | Winners (20)20
11GNLU Gandhinagar18Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
12Symbiosis Law School Pune18Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Runners-Up (10)10
13Symbiosis Noida15Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |
14George Washington University Law School15K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) |
15UPES Dehradun10GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), |
16RESULTS YET TO BE CONFIRMED10
17School of Law, Christ University10Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |
18MNLU Mumbai10Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
19ILNU Ahmedabad9BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
20Karnataka State University Law School8Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
21RMLNLU Lukcnow8GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) |
22NUSRL Ranchi8K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
23HNLU Raipur6Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3) |
24SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai5Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
25ILS Pune5Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
26Jamia Milia Islamia Law School5Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
27DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College4K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
28NLU Delhi2Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) |
29Sastra School of Law Thanjavur2Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
30Amity Law School Noida1Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Organizer (1) |
31Rizvi Law College, Mumbai1Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
32SOEL Chennai1Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Organizer (1) |

